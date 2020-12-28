Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Solar Industry’s Fastest Growing Segment, Community Solar Sees Exponential Impact from ITC Extension

Solar Industry’s Fastest Growing Segment, Community Solar Sees Exponential Impact from ITC Extension

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Stimulus bill’s solar investment tax credit will spur development and ensure jobs for community solar garden installations.

SunShare's Community Solar Garden in Colorado Springs, CO generates energy added to the electric grid on behalf of residential and business subscribers.

SunShare’s Community Solar Garden in Colorado Springs, CO generates energy added to the electric grid on behalf of residential and business subscribers.

Denver, CO, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The solar industry and its associated “green” jobs gained a stronger future with the extension of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) as part of the newest stimulus deal passed in congress. The 26% two-year extension for solar investment along with added funding for research and development, will have a dramatic impact on companies, their ability to maintain employment levels and the direct costs for individuals.

David Amster-Olszewski, CEO of SunShare the nation’s largest residential community solar developer said, “The extension of the tax credits will allow companies like ours to continue bringing solar to communities at better costs. For many projects, the difference in tax credits determines whether a project is even built or not. For every $100 Million dollars invested in solar, the tax credit provides $26 Million dollars, so the health and extension of these credits cannot be underestimated in powering the transition to 100% renewable energy.”

The community solar industry has been a major economic driver in many locations, including rural communities where community solar garden construction and long-term land leases are adding jobs and income stability for many people impacted by the dual issues of COVID as well as oil and gas drilling reductions. Several counties like Adams, Arapahoe and Jefferson, CO are streamlining the approval and permitting protocols to help attract community solar garden development because of the value to the communities.

Community solar is a solar farm, not owned by the utility company that provides electricity through the existing power grid.  Instead of putting panels on a roof, households and businesses simply subscribe to a portion of the energy produced in the community solar garden.  The utility continues delivering energy to the home or business, and the subscriber receives solar credits on their electricity bill.

Updated regulations such as Colorado’s Community Solar Garden Modernization Act have also allowed energy generation from gardens to be used for subscriptions across the state, shortening waitlist times to gain a subscription from years to days.

Attachment

  • SunShare_AUG_4_2015-50
CONTACT: Kim Casey
SunShare
7193316202
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.