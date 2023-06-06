HENDERSON, Nev., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC) (“SIRC” or the Company”), an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, entered into an agreement with Continuation Capital, Inc. (“CCI”), a Delaware Corporation, pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue Common Stock to CCI in exchange for the settlement of certain outstanding debts of the Company in the principal and interest amount of $1,063,778.11 (the “Settlement Amount”) of past due obligations and accounts payable of the Company.

“This partnership with CCI allows us to address our debt obligations effectively while simultaneously allowing us to use our cash position to better support operational needs,” said Brad Rinehart, Chief Executive Officer of SIRC. “The retirement of this debt is a critical step in advancing our strategic initiatives including our recently announced agreement with Tribeca Energy. We remain committed to fortifying our balance sheet as we work to build a world class clean energy conglomerate and ultimately generating long-term value for our shareholders.”

