Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Prepares for Unprecedented Growth in the Month of September

Sept. 05, 2019

Company Expects to Close Three Previously Announced Acquisitions Resulting in more than $10 Million in Revenues in the 4th Quarter

POWAY, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE —  Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) announced today that the company is preparing for the closing of the following previously announced acquisitions:

1 – McKay Roofing – $5 million – September 11th.
2 – Montrose Deal – $3 million – September 20th.
3 – A definitive agreement on the $12 million deal – The week of the 23rd.

David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated, commented: “We are in a period of unprecedented growth for SIRC and we expect to be able to report more than $10 million in revenues in the company’s 4th quarter.”

Massey added, “the company has engaged the Houston, TX based firm of Olayinka, Oyebola to complete the audit as quickly as practical. It is management’s intention to up list the company’s shares to the OTCQB before the end of this year.”

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation:
Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a national footprint. For more information, please visit:
www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements:
Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company’s operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company’s dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Contact:
Marlena LeBrun
760-566-9116
[email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/secureroofingandsolar/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sirc-stock/about/ 

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
