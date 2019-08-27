Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 40 Year-Old San Diego Roofing Company with $5 Million In Revenues

POWAY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) today announced that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire one of the most established roofing companies in San Diego.

David Massey, CEO of Integrated Solar, commented, “This acquisition will provide a strong foundation to our strategy to “roll-up” solar/roofing companies in the Southern California market. In addition to the $5 million per year revenue stream, the company has a valuable database of present and past clients to whom we can cross-market our solar solutions.

Massey went on to say, “The demand for electrical usage in Southern Cal has put a huge stress on the electrical grid. We are providing a solution to those electrical needs to our customers through our affordable solar solutions.”

Finally, Massey estimates that, “By cross-selling our solar solutions to the newly announced acquisitions, SIRC will see a revenue increase of 15%-20% per quarter. Our previously announced LOI’s are still scheduled to close in September.”

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit:

www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

