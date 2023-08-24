The rise in demand for greener solutions and an increase in focus on energy conservation is projected to boost the solar street lighting market size during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. –The global solar street lighting market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 16.9 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for solar street lighting is expected to close at US$ 5.1 billion.

The increased transition towards renewable energy sources has led to the increased adoption of solar street lighting as a sustainable alternative to traditional grid-connected lighting systems.

Increasing urbanization and rapid infrastructural developments in developing nations accelerate the solar street lighting market growth. The demand for solar streetlighting is high on roads, highways, public spaces, and residential areas as solar streetlights provide an energy-efficient alternative by harnessing sunlight to generate electricity.

Increased awareness about the environmental benefits associated with solar street lighting to propel the market demand as solar street lighting helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution by using clean energy, contributing to environmental conservation, and combating climate change.

Request Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6532

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 4.4 Bn Estimated Value US$ 16.9 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 16.0% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 355 Pages Market Segmentation Type, By Luminaire Type, By Component,By Application Regions Covered North America,Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa Companies Covered VerySol Inc., Solar Street Lights USA, Dragons Breath Solar, Urja Ltd., Solektra International LLC, Bridgelux Inc., SOKOYO Solar Group, Sunna Design, Sol Inc., Signify Holding, Omega Solar

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the solar street lighting market was valued at US$ 4.4 billion

By luminaire type, the LED luminaire type segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on type, the standalone segment accounts for the highest market share as standalone solar street lighting systems operate independently from the electrical grid.

Based on application, the highways & roadways segment is expected to generate significant revenue during the forecast period.

Solar Street Lighting: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing demand for sustainable lighting solutions and increased government emphasis on clean energy sources augment the demand for the solar street lighting market.

Increasing technological advances and the development of solar panels with more efficiency, battery storage technology, and LED lighting systems have made solar street lighting more reliable and affordable, which is likely to boost the sales of solar street lighting during the forecast period.

Increased adoption of solar street lighting in various organizations and businesses to drive the market demand

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=6532<ype=S

Solar Street Lighting Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the dominant share of the solar street lighting market due to the increased number of smart city projects that include solar street lighting for energy efficiency and improved urban planning. The increasing demand for solar street lighting in urban areas, suburbs, and parks to enhance safety and reduce energy consumption, drive market growth in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share from 2023 to 2031 owing to the increased urbanization and infrastructure development in countries like China, Japan, and India. Increased government initiatives to promote solar energy adoption through policies and subsidies, boost the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The global solar street lighting market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global solar street lighting market report:

VerySol Inc.

Solar Street Lights USA

Dragons Breath Solar

Urja Ltd.

Solektra International LLC

Bridgelux Inc.

SOKOYO Solar Group

Sunna Design

Sol Inc.

Signify Holding

Omega Solar

SolarOne Solutions Inc.

Hitechled

Key Developments in the Solar Street Lighting Market

In Dec ember 20 22 – Bridgelux announces an agreement with Empa Elektronik San. Ve Tic A.S. as it’s a new distribution partner for its LED SMD, COB, CSP, and module products as well as LED drivers and Mosfet in Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt.

announces an agreement with Empa Elektronik San. Ve Tic A.S. as it’s a new distribution partner for its LED SMD, COB, CSP, and module products as well as LED drivers and Mosfet in Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt. SOKOYO Solar Group introduced Lumo Split Solar Street Light available in multiple colors, modular integrated design, with convenient installation and maintenance. Its effective energy conservation solution with extending the service life of the whole light. Its patented lens and batwing light distribution, making lighting more uniform.

If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=6532

Solar Street Lighting Market – Key Segments

Type

Portable

Standalone

Centralized

Others

By Luminaire Type

LED

CFL

By Component

Controller

Lamp Compact Fluorescent Light (CFL) Light-emitting Diode (LED) Metal Halide Sodium Vapor Others

Solar Panel

Sensor Night & Motion Sensor Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensor

Battery Lead-acid Lithium-ion

Others

By Application

Parking Lot

Highway and Roadway

Airport Runway

Manufacturing Site

Playground

Garden

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Read More Related Reports:

Demand for Battery Recycling Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Size [2022-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Solar PV Cells and Modules Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com