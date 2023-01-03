LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​ The Portnoy Law Firm advises SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities between August 6, 2022 and October 19, 2022.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. SolarEdge misappropriated the design for various components including power optimizers and inverts from Ampt LLC (“Ampt”). Ampt made claims against the Company based on the misappropriation of its designs. The Company faced the threat of legal and regulatory action due to its misappropriation of Ampt’s designs. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about SolarEdge, investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising