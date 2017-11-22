SolarNow and Eseye, Enabling IoT to Change Lives Across Africa

Breaking News
Austin TX, Nov. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Internet of Things (IoT) is impacting positively on the lives of millions around the world – potentially none more so than those in Africa. It is for this reason SolarNow and Eseye are today announcing an IoT partnership, powered by AWS, to provide connected solar energy to communities in East Africa.

Social business SolarNow provides solar powered equipment, appliances and financing solutions to remote or off-grid locations in the region. The system uses Eseye’s global AnyNet Secure SIM to provide secure cellular connectivity and delivers data onto the AWS Cloud; it will be demoed at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas from 27th November. The partnership has enabled SolarNow to move from a non-connected to a connected product offering and to take full advantage of the benefits of IoT, with better system oversight, enhanced security, remote divice management options and improved client communication.

Willem Nolens, CEO at SolarNow, says, “This new level of capability is another key step in our continued mission to build the best relationships with our customers. Meanwhile, global roaming capabilities alleviate any concerns over connectivity, so we can continue to drive the growth of solar as a central energy source across East Africa.”

Paul Marshall, Chief Customer Office at Eseye, says, “SolarNow has fully exploited the tools to make IoT easy – a move which is not only pivotal for the company’s future growth, but also for the future of customers it serves. The power of connected technology to solve issues and truly change lives across Africa, by enabling service provision for even the most remote or disempowered members of its communities cannot be underestimated.”

