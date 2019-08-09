SolarWinds Comes to Atlanta for its Second Empower MSP Customer Conference of the Year

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its partner conference, SolarWinds Empower MSP , will be heading to Atlanta, Georgia, marking the second event for 2019. This year’s agenda includes company and product updates, sought-after keynote speakers including Erik Qualman and Eric O’Neill, networking opportunities, and various educational content across business, technical, sales, and marketing topics. Security will also be a major focus. The event is being held at the Loews Atlanta Hotel, Georgia, 4-5 September.

Best-selling author Qualman—who has spoken in over 50 countries, reaching more than 30 million people—will take the main stage to give tips and tricks on how to implement current and future digital trends and give his insight on the importance of digital transformation. Qualman will also dive into the powerful concept of Socialnomics and how it plays an important role in earning loyalty and driving long-term success at scale.

Attendees of the conference will also have the chance to listen to O’Neill, author of Gray Day and the subject of the Universal Studios® feature film Breach. Using knowledge from his roles within FBI counterterrorism and as a national security attorney, O’Neil will give listeners his perspective on how they can best keep data secure while providing real-life stories and examples to explain critical areas in physical security, phishing and email hacks, and social media dos and don’ts.

“By attending Empower MSP, our partners gain the chance to meet the SolarWinds team in person to ask questions, take part in hands-on demonstrations, and get involved in over 20 hours of educational content that has been created to help fuel their success by people who really understand the challenges that MSPs face,” said John Pagliuca, executive vice president, SolarWinds MSP. “We also encourage our MSPs to connect with each other. So, we have added even more networking opportunities this year at Empower MSP, including topical roundtable discussions during the breakout sessions to let our MSPs share their knowledge and encourage new connections.”

Key members of the SolarWinds team will be in attendance at the event, including executive team members John Pagliuca, executive vice president; Mike Cullen, vice president, Customer Experience and Business Strategy; Tim Brown, vice president of Security, SolarWinds; and Mav Turner, group vice president of MSP Products.

