A Thai soldier killed at least 20 people in a shooting rampage in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, posting messages on Facebook during the attack, and was holed up in a shopping mall nine hours after he first struck, authorities said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand’s northeast - February 8, 2020
- ‘OUT’: Trump says he was right to remove ‘insubordinate’ NSC aide - February 8, 2020
- Factbox: Carmakers close Chinese factories because of coronavirus - February 8, 2020