STAMFORD, Conn., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A local grocery store that is part of a venerable Pennsylvania chain has selected SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping military veterans take their next steps forward in life, as the recipient of its “GIVE BACK WHERE IT COUNTS” campaign during the entire month of May.

The ACME store at 1201 High Ridge Road, Stamford, will donate $1 to SoldierStrong from every purchase of every $3.00 “GIVE BACK WHERE IT COUNTS” reusable bag. The GIVE BACK program’s goal is to create community support to make a difference in the area where shoppers live and work. More than $150,000 has been donated to over 2,100 local nonprofits since the program was launched less than four years ago.

The ACME chain’s roots can be traced back to 1891 with the opening of a neighborhood grocery store in South Philadelphia. ACME Markets operates 164 stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Connecticut and Maryland, and employs more than 15,000 associates. The chain was acquired by AB Acquisition LLC in 1999, adding it to 18 other well-known grocery names in the Albertsons Companies family.

“SoldierStrong is incredibly proud that Stamford’s local ACME store leadership is devoting the proceeds of its GIVE BACK program this month to our mission and spotlighting our work to help our nation’s injured veterans,” said SoldierStrong co-founder, chairman and Stamford resident Chris Meek. “Donations to SoldierStrong made through the GIVE BACK Bag Program will ensure that we are able to continue to donate revolutionary medical technologies to Veterans Affairs facilities and other medical centers, as well as to individual veterans, across the country. These technologies include the SoldierSuit, a robotic exoskeleton to help paralyzed and injured veterans stand and walk again, and the BraveMind virtual reality systems to treat veterans afflicted with post-traumatic stress.”

SoldierStrong is a national nonprofit based in Stamford with a mission to assist America’s military veterans take their next steps forward in life after service. Founded in 2009, SoldierStrong has donated more than $5.4 million in advanced medical technology to date and more than $500,000 in scholarships. Donations include 30 SoldierSuits, 30 BraveMind virtual reality systems, three iBOT ® Personal Mobility Devices and 10 REAL Recovery systems. Learn more about SoldierStrong by visiting soldierstrong.org .

For more information on the ACME GIVE BACK Bag Program, visit acme.2givelocal.com

CONTACT: ERIC WOOLSON

515-681-3967