Solei’s New Cannabis-Infused Topical Solution is Made for Active Lifestyle Enthusiasts

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — May 23, 2024 – Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company today announces the latest addition to its Solei cannabis wellness brand, the Warming Deep Tissue Stick. This new innovative cannabis-infused roll-on is designed to elevate your wellness rituals and provide targeted warmth.

With a balanced blend of 300mg THC and 300mg CBD, the Warming Deep Tissue Stick is Solei’s first roll-on topical that combines nourishing shea butter, coconut, and jojoba oil to glide on smoothly and leave a non-greasy residue. The stick is designed to offer a cooling sensation while it warms, to help you take on whatever comes next. Infused with a refreshing minty scent, this roll-on offers a dual-action experience.

Solei’s Warming Deep Tissue Stick is the perfect go-to product for those looking for a more functional, convenient, and longer-term use-cases for the avid cannabis-infused topical aficionados in the wellness and active cannabis lifestyle space.

Consumers can find Solei’s Warming Deep Tissue Stick available in Ontario and select retailers nationwide starting next month. Later this summer, Solei will also be expanding its topical roll-on line with an additional release featuring higher potency.

Disclaimer: This product is intended for adult use only and should be kept out of reach of children. Use responsibly and in accordance with local laws and regulations.

About Solei

Solei is a leading cannabis wellness and lifestyle brand with thoughtfully designed products for curating sensorial experiences based on what you need, when you need it, entirely on your terms. Beloved by consumers for its carefully formulated products and innovative formats, Solei products feature varied and rare cannabinoids that allow you to fine-tune your routines with ease. Explore a true sense of well-being with a wide range of formats including Solei’s best-selling CBD oils, ready-to-go pre-roll multi-packs, blended topicals, and new beverages, along with more exciting future launches coming later this year.

For more information on Solei, visit http://www.Solei.ca and follow along our journey @soleicanada on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc . and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

