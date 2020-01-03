Soleimani was Iran’s celebrity soldier, spearhead in Middle East

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the top commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, helped Iran fight proxy wars across the Middle East by inspiring militias on the battlefield and negotiating with political leaders.
