Soleno Therapeutics To Present Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ:SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the BIO International Convention, taking place June 4-7, 2018, in Boston, MA.

Presentation Details:

Date: Monday, June 4, 2018

Time: 1:45pm Eastern Time

Location: Boston Convention Center, Theater 2

Webcast: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bio/internationalconvention2018/38102218944.cfm

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company is currently conducting a Phase III clinical trial in patients with Prader Willi Syndrome (PWS) with its lead candidate, DCCR, a once-daily oral tablet.

For more information about the ongoing Phase III study, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03440814?term=dccr&recrs=a&rank=1

For more information about Soleno Therapeutics, please visit www.soleno.life.

CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2578