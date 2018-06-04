Soleno Therapeutics To Present Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ:SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the BIO International Convention, taking place June 4-7, 2018, in Boston, MA.
Presentation Details:
Date: Monday, June 4, 2018
Time: 1:45pm Eastern Time
Location: Boston Convention Center, Theater 2
Webcast: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bio/internationalconvention2018/38102218944.cfm
About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company is currently conducting a Phase III clinical trial in patients with Prader Willi Syndrome (PWS) with its lead candidate, DCCR, a once-daily oral tablet.
For more information about the ongoing Phase III study, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03440814?term=dccr&recrs=a&rank=1
For more information about Soleno Therapeutics, please visit www.soleno.life.
CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Evolus to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference - June 4, 2018
- Results from Phase 1 Study of CB-839 in Combination with Capecitabine in Advanced Solid Tumors to be Presented at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) - June 4, 2018
- Corning Closes Acquisition of Substantially All of 3M’s Communication Markets Division - June 4, 2018