Kindbody fertility, family-building, and women’s healthcare services expand upon Solera’s existing women’s health offering – spanning the full lifecycle of women’s health needs

PHOENIX, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solera Health , the premier technology platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, announced the addition of Kindbody’s market leading fertility benefits to the Solera HALO™ Omni-Condition Management Platform. Kindbody is a fertility and family-building benefits provider offering both virtual care services and access to a network of technology-driven fertility clinics across the country. This partnership bolsters Solera’s Women’s Health network, which now includes support for pelvic floor dysfunction, gynecological health, family planning, family building, in vitro fertilization (IVF), postpartum lactation coaching, and menopause management.

Together, Solera and Kindbody aim to improve access and quality of care for women by providing tailored services that meet their needs in an intuitive, compassionate, and empowering environment.

Under the partnership, Solera has integrated Kindbody’s state-of-the-art, tech-enabled clinics alongside a digital telehealth platform to provide unmatched fertility and maternity care. Kindbody’s clinically-managed program includes fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), maternity and newborn care, as well as physical, mental, and emotional support.

“Through this partnership with Kindbody, we aim to extend access by bringing these critical services to health plans and employers,” said Jennifer Goldberg, Chief Customer and Partnerships Officer at Solera. “We are thrilled to welcome Kindbody’s unique expertise into our expanding Women’s Health solution as we work toward empowering women in their journeys to motherhood and beyond.”

“We are delighted to partner with Solera to strengthen and expand their fertility and women’s healthcare offerings, making reproductive healthcare more accessible for women everywhere,” said Haleigh Tebben, Chief Revenue Officer at Kindbody. “This partnership will combine Kindbody’s physician-led model with Solera’s value-based technology platform, giving us the opportunity to reach more people who need reproductive healthcare services and improve their health outcomes while reducing the total cost of care.”

The expansion of the Solera Women’s Health network coincides with the release of “Human-Centered Design: A Women’s Health Case Study,” which uncovered that nearly two-thirds of women wish they talked more about their health issues. The full report is available now and can be downloaded here.

About Solera Health

Solera is changing lives by guiding people to better health solutions that work. Solera’s value-based technology platform enables successful interventions that address the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions. Solera matches consumers to their best-fit solution within carefully curated networks of digital and community-based point solutions and drives superior engagement and outcomes by managing performance. Solera’s technology platform serves payers and employers by streamlining, integrating, and creating accountability in the point solution ecosystem. For more information, visit www.soleranetwork.com .

About Kindbody

Kindbody is the leading fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full-spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 121 leading employers, covering 3.1 million lives. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in debt and equity funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase’s Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com. and follow us on Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

