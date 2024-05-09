Data Reinforces Lack of Focus on Women’s Health Outside of Childbearing

PHOENIX, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solera Health , the premier technology platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, today revealed the results of its Women’s Health report. Among the important findings is the overall shortage of communication between women and their doctors, family, and friends about their health. Nearly two-thirds of the women surveyed (64%) agreed with the statement, “I wish women talked about their health issues more.”

Other key insights from the report include:

If it’s not life-threatening, it’s not a priority: Women generally say health is a top priority and they see their gynecologist once a year, but when it comes to tolerable discomfort, 58% agreed that if “My issues with this condition aren’t debilitating, I can just live with it.” Another 46% agreed that life is so busy it’s hard to find time to go to the doctor when they’re sick. This underscores the importance of digital health programs to meet women where they are and help them find time to address their own health and well-being.

Women keep issues private: When it comes to their health, 59% of women agree it’s more comfortable to keep some issues private, and women prefer certain terminologies over others. For example, 56% of women preferred the phrase “women’s health,” while 26% chose “gynecological health” and 16% chose “reproductive health.” This demonstrates that women’s health programs are most effective when they use all-encompassing and welcoming language while adhering to the preferences that women identify.

Clinic-based visits leave many issues unaddressed: According to the survey, 42% of women agree that doctors rush and don’t pay attention during appointments. Many said they appreciate their doctor but tend not to bring up embarrassing, mild or sporadic symptoms. This creates an opportunity for digital programs to engage with women and empower them to address symptoms they wouldn’t otherwise address with their doctor.

“In this report, we asked thousands of women to share more about their experience getting care in the traditional brick and mortar health system,” said Dr. Byron Crowe, Chief Medical Officer at Solera Health. “Their responses make clear that women face ongoing systemic barriers to sharing their health concerns, leading to many problems going unaddressed for too long. Digital health tools and virtual clinics are an important solution.”

Solera’s “Human Centered Design: A Women’s Health Case Study” was developed using qualitative and quantitative research, including a comprehensive survey of more than 2,300 women – spanning all adult life stages. The report is available to download here .

