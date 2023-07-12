ROMEOVILLE, Ill., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solésence Beauty Science, a leader in inclusive, mineral-based beauty products for skincare and makeup brands, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, today announced that their market-ready product, Natural Glow Face Oil SPF 40+ featuring Kleair™ and Bloom™, was named as the winner of the prestigious Cosmopack Award for Formulation for the second year in a row. In 2022, the Company took home the same award for their Multi-Cultural Magic SPF 50+ Featuring Kleair™.

The winning 2023 formula, Natural Glow Face Oil SPF 40+, was envisioned to turn skin health into a joyful ritual in a water-free formula to help protect the earth’s resources. The lightweight, low-viscosity facial oil is suitable for all skin tones and works to blur fine lines while delivering a luxurious veil of sun protection. Natural Glow Face Oil SPF 40+ is powered by two technologies that are available exclusively through Solésence products. One is patented, award-winning Kleair™ — providing non-nano, mineral-based, broad-spectrum SPF 40+ sunscreen, preventing premature skin aging and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while reducing pollution-induced free radicals. The other is Bloom™, an antioxidant that works synergistically with Kleair™, blocking more than 43% of HEV light while providing a subtle tint. Natural Glow Face Oil SPF 40+ is one of Solésence’s health-focused and beauty-inspired market-ready, white label products for brands.

Together, the Cosmoprof North America Awards and Cosmopack North America Awards are “[t]he American Beauty Competition that celebrates the greatest innovation in the beauty industry,” according to the Awards website. The Cosmopack North America Awards set in particular “formally recognizes the best in beauty formulation and packaging design.” The Formulation category, which this year included makeup, skin & body care, hair, nail, and all other cosmetics categories, had been narrowed to four finalists on June 30, 2023, based upon each submission’s assessed innovation, marketability, sustainability, and execution. The finalists were then assessed by a live jury panel at Cosmoprof in Las Vegas before being announced at the Award Ceremony on July 11.

The Cosmopack North America Award is the Company’s second major accolade of 2023. In March, the Company announced that it had been named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2023, landing the number two spot in the Beauty category.

About Solésence Beauty Science

Solésence, LLC, www.solesence.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented, and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers’ health and wellbeing. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

