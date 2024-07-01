CHARLESTOWN, Mass., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the “Company”), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced a grant of 11,847 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to one newly hired employee.

The RSUs vest in four equal installments on each one-year anniversary of the grant date until the fourth anniversary of the grant date. Vesting of the equity awards is subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date.

This grant was made pursuant to the Company’s 2024 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and was made as an inducement material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates including SGT-003 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-501 for the treatment of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), AVB-401 for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional assets for the treatment of fatal cardiac diseases. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline across rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, bringing together experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted, Solid’s mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

