Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services and Products Within the Global Pet Industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet Care industry, announced that Solid Gold® , the pioneer in premium and holistic nutrition for dogs and cats, is the recipient of the “Cat Food Wet Product of the Year” award for the Nature’s Harmony™ Wet Cat Food line in the 2023 awards program. In 2022, Solid Gold’s nutrientboost™ line was recognized for “Dog Food Product of the Year.”

Solid Gold’s Nature’s Harmony™ Wet Cat Food line addresses the picky palates of felines while also providing optimal nutrition. The four premium wet cat foods are formulated with chicken broth and lean chicken protein that is gentle on the stomach and will hydrate your favorite feline. Each can contains a combination of real meat, as one of the main ingredients to ensure protein-rich meals that support lean muscle, and perfect for those with a sensitive stomach. This holistic approach to wet food helps to support a cat’s immune system, promote healthy skin and coat, and contributes to overall vitality. The cat food is also low in calories, flavor-filled, and suitable for kitten, adult, and senior cats.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from the Pet Innovation Awards for our products for the second year in a row,” said Yvethe Tyszka, vice president of marketing for Solid Gold. “At Solid Gold, we aim to provide craveable and nourishing pet food that helps your pet thrive, while supporting your pet’s hydration, digestion, absorption and more. Our holistic approach is inspired by our founders’ belief that high quality food is the best way to impact our pet’s overall health and wellbeing.”

The annual Pet Innovation Awards Program honors innovation, excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2023 Pet Innovation Awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations from around the world.

“The Nature’s Harmony™ line from Solid Gold is a culinary delight crafted to satisfy our feline companions who may be pickier with what they want to eat. Its use of premiere ingredients and delicious flavor make it a perfect choice for cats who deserve the best for their overall health,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “We’re proud to award Solid Gold with another Pet Innovation award and celebrate their efforts over the last 45 years as they continue to revolutionize the holistic pet food category.”

For more information on Solid Gold, visit www.SolidGoldPet.com or follow the brand on Facebook (@SolidGoldPet), Instagram (@solidgoldpets), and TikTok (@solidgoldpets).

About Solid Gold®

Since 1974, Solid Gold has been a proven pioneer in craveable holistic nourishment, harnessed in the gut, to help pet families thrive. With over 40 years of nutritional expertise for dogs and cats, we know that pet wellness isn’t just about what you feed your pet. It’s also what they get out of it. That’s why our range of premium kibble, wet food, supplements, and toppers provide mouthwatering, benefit-driven ingredients that nourish every moment of your special bond together. After all, your furry loved ones are priceless. For more information about Solid Gold, visit http://www.SolidGoldPet.com or follow the brand on Facebook (@SolidGoldPet), Instagram (@SolidGoldPets), and TikTok (@solidgoldpets).

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

