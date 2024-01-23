LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solid Power, Inc. (“Solid Power”) (Nasdaq: SLDP), a leading developer of solid-state battery technology, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of the company’s common stock.
