Jansen to retire effective October 8, 2023

John Stephens, Lead Independent Director, to succeed Jansen as Chairperson

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solid Power, Inc. (“Solid Power”) (Nasdaq: SLDP), a leading developer of solid-state battery technology, today announced that David Jansen, Solid Power’s Chairperson of the Board, will step down as Chairperson on September 1, 2023 and will retire from the company effective October 8, 2023. John Stephens, Solid Power’s Lead Independent Director, will become Chairperson of the Board on September 1, 2023.

“We are grateful to Dave for his service to Solid Power and we owe him a debt of gratitude for his leadership, support and guidance since Solid Power’s inception,” said John Stephens. “Dave has always stepped up when the situation called, even delaying his retirement to lead when the company needed him. In the past year alone, he has been instrumental in building a strong 250-person team, an excellent Board, opening our SP2 electrolyte production facility, and deepening our relationship with BMW through a new technology transfer agreement.”

Mr. Jansen began his involvement as an advisor to Solid Power shortly after the company’s inception. In 2014, he was named Chairperson, and in 2017, company President. Mr. Jansen took a crucial operating role at the company, raised substantial capital, and built out its executive team. In November 2022, Mr. Jansen was named Interim Chief Executive Officer, a post he held until June 2023, when the company named John Van Scoter as CEO.

“I am extremely proud of what the team has accomplished and it has been exciting to be a part of developing new and transformative battery technology,” said Mr. Jansen, “I am confident the company will continue to grow and be very successful under John Van Scoter’s leadership and vision.”

Mr. Stephens continued, “Over the next two months, Dave will be working with John Van Scoter and me to assist us in transitioning into our new roles. On behalf of Solid Power, I want to thank Dave for his service, sacrifice and support of Solid Power and congratulate him on his well-earned retirement.”

Solid Power is developing solid-state battery technology to enable the next generation of batteries for the fast-growing EV and other markets. Solid Power’s core technology is its electrolyte material, which Solid Power believes can enable extended driving range, longer battery life, improved safety, and lower cost compared to traditional lithium-ion. Solid Power’s business model – selling its electrolyte to cell manufacturers and licensing its cell designs and manufacturing processes – distinguishes the company from many of its competitors who plan to be commercial battery manufacturers. Ultimately, Solid Power endeavors to be a leading producer and distributor of sulfide-based solid electrolyte material for powering both EVs and other applications. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.

