Growing demand from industrial & material handling applications, is another factor that is anticipated to stimulate the market share in the coming years

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global solid tires market stood at US$ 380.0 million in 2022, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 760 million by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.1% between 2023 and 2031.

The value of solid tires market is increasing, owing to the rising focus on workplace safety. Workplace safety regulations and the increasing emphasis on employee welfare have propelled the demand for reliable and durable tires.

Solid tires provide enhanced stability, better traction, and reduced risks of blowouts or tire failures, thereby improving workplace safety. Industries such as manufacturing, construction, and mining prioritize the use of solid tires to minimize accidents and ensure worker safety.

Advancements in tire manufacturing technology, is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. Technological advancements have significantly improved the quality and performance of solid tires.

Manufacturers are investing in research and development to enhance tire compounds, tread patterns, and overall tire construction, resulting in improved durability, reduced rolling resistance, and better shock absorption. The advancements are driving the adoption of solid tires across various industries.

The market prospects have been driven by factors such as the growing demand from industrial and material handling applications. Solid tires are extensively used in industrial and material handling equipment, such as forklifts, loaders, and construction machinery.

The increasing industrialization and expansion of logistics and warehousing sectors worldwide are driving the demand for such equipment, thereby creating a demand for solid tires. The tires offer superior stability, load-bearing capacity, and resistance to wear and tear, making them suitable for heavy-duty applications.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85675

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 380.0 Mn Estimated Value US$ 760.0 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 8.1% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 190 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Type, By Construction, By Application, By Vehicle Type Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered CAMSO, Continental AG, Global Rubber Industries, Initial Appearance LLC, NEXEN TIRE, Setco Solid Tire & Rim Assembly, Superior Tire & Rubber Corp, Trelleborg AB, Tube & Solid Tire, TY Cushion Tire, Magna Tyres, Affix Cold Tread Company, Load-Star Solid Tyres Pvt. Ltd., IRC Tire, JK Tyre, Other Key Players

Key Findings of the Market Report

By product type, super elastic tires segment is likely to be most preferred, expected to expand at a significant share, attributed to the enhanced durability, and reduced downtime.

By Type, non-stick tires segment to boost the market growth, owing to the factors such as improved safety & visibility, as well as reduced maintenance & cleaning costs.

By application, mining and earthmoving segment is expected to boost the market growth, attributed to the factors including growth in mining and construction activities, and increased equipment utilization

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85675<ype=S

Global Solid Tires Market: Growth Drivers

The global solid tires market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2021 to 2031, owing to growing focus on sustainability, and expansion of construction & infrastructure projects.

Other factors that are projected to augment the market growth include increasing adoption in agricultural equipment, and growing off-road vehicle market.

Increasing adoption in military & defense applications, and growing demand from the mining industry, are the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.

Global Solid Tires Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the solid tires market, and is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period, attributed to growing construction & infrastructure development, and expansion of industrial & manufacturing sectors in the region.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as robust mining & extraction activities, as well as focus on occupational safety & regulations.

Increasing warehouse & logistics activities, and technological advancements in tire design & materials in the region, are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.

Global Solid Tires Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global solid tires market are:

CAMSO

Continental AG

Global Rubber Industries

Initial Appearance LLC

NEXEN TIRE

Setco Solid Tire & Rim Assembly

Superior Tire & Rubber Corp

Trelleborg AB

Tube & Solid Tire

TY Cushion Tire

Magna Tyres

Affix Cold Tread Company

Load-Star Solid Tyres Pvt. Ltd.

IRC Tire

JK Tyre

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the solid tires industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for solid tires. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In February 2023, Global Rubber Industries launched its new solid tire series, the “ Xpander XPC,” designed for industrial and construction equipment. The tires feature a high-quality rubber compound and an advanced tread pattern for improved traction, durability, and resistance to cuts and impacts.

launched its new solid tire series, the designed for industrial and construction equipment. The tires feature a high-quality rubber compound and an advanced tread pattern for improved traction, durability, and resistance to cuts and impacts. In November 2022, BKT introduced the “ Multimax MP 529″ solid tire, designed for forklift trucks operating in industrial applications. The tire offers excellent stability, enhanced load-carrying capacity, and improved resistance to wear, ensuring optimal performance in demanding environments.

introduced the solid tire, designed for forklift trucks operating in industrial applications. The tire offers excellent stability, enhanced load-carrying capacity, and improved resistance to wear, ensuring optimal performance in demanding environments. In September 2022, Maxam Tire released the “MSM Solid Mining” tire series, specifically designed for mining applications. The tires are engineered to provide exceptional traction, durability, and resistance to cuts and punctures in challenging mining environments.

released the tire series, specifically designed for mining applications. The tires are engineered to provide exceptional traction, durability, and resistance to cuts and punctures in challenging mining environments. In July 2022, Titan International launched its new solid tire, the “Titan Smooth Flex,” which is designed for skid steer loaders and telehandlers. The tire features a unique sidewall design that offers increased flexibility and improved operator comfort, while maintaining high load-carrying capacity.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85675

Global Solid Tires Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Curled On Solid Tires

Super-elastic Tires

Press-on Bands

By Type

Stick Tires

Non-stick Tires

By Construction

2-layer Solid Rubber Tires

3-layer Solid Rubber Tires

Special Solid Rubber Tires

By Application

Industrial (Scrap Handling)

Mining & Earthmoving

Underground Mining

Construction

Port & Terminal

Agricultural

Material Handling

Trucking / Load Hauling

Logistic Centers

Food Industry & Pharmaceutical Industry

Engineering Vehicles

Military Vehicles

Others

By Vehicle Type

Dozers

Forklifts

Forklifts – Rough Terrains

Loaders

Mobile Excavators

Skid Steer Loaders

Telescopic Handlers

Terminal Tractors

Trailers

Trucks

Platform Trucks

Others

By Rim Size

Up to 8 Inch

8 Inch – 12 Inch

12 Inch – 16 Inch

16 Inch – 20 Inch

20 Inch – 25 Inch

Above 25 Inch

By Utility

Indoor

Outdoor

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Read More Related Reports:

Construction Tire Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Off-the-road (OTR) Tire Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

Trailer Telematics Market Forecast, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com