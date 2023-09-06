According to the latest market study by RationalStat the Global Solid Wires Market size was estimated at US$ 2.3 billion in 2022, and is expected to be worth US$ 3.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solid wires for welding applications are widely used in the construction and infrastructure industries. As governments invest in infrastructure development such as bridges, buildings, and transportation networks, welding materials such as solid wires are in high demand.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

“Solid wire” is a form of wire that is made up of a single, continuous strand of metal with a consistent diameter along its length. These wires are commonly utilized in a variety of applications throughout industries, and they are available in a variety of materials, sizes, and combinations to fit individual needs.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat , the Global Solid Wires Market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on material type, end user and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Market intelligence for the global solid wires market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global solid wires market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Solid Wires Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of material type, carbon steel segment is expected to dominate the global solid wires market due to their wide range of applications in industries like construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure development.

On the basis of end user, construction and infrastructure segment is dominating the market. As it is widely used in construction of buildings, bridges, roads, and other infrastructure projects.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.1 billion Growth Rate 4.8% Key Market Drivers Increasing Rapid Industrialization

Growing Demand for Welding Materials Companies Profiled Colfax (ESAB)

Hyundai Welding

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

The Lincoln Electric Company

Ador Fontech Limited

Ador Welding

Air Liquide

Berkenhoff

BOC (The Linde Group)

Haynes International





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global solid wires market include,

In May 2022, LS Cable and System invested US$ 26.9 million to develop its Tarboro facility in North Carolina, USA, to produce low and medium-voltage cables.

In April 2022, Amedeon provided IMOCA with Nexans aviation quality cables in Fabrice, supplying 2,655 metres of flight cables to meet IMOCA requirements.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global solid wires market growth include Colfax (ESAB), Hyundai Welding, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), The Lincoln Electric Company, Ador Fontech Limited, Ador Welding, Air Liquide, Berkenhoff, BOC (The Linde Group), and Haynes International, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global solid wires market based on material type, end user and region

Global Solid Wires Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Material Type Carbon Steel Stainless Steel Aluminum

Global Solid Wires Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by End User Construction and Infrastructure Automotive Aerospace Manufacturing and Fabrication Oil and Gas Shipbuilding Electronics and Electrical

Global Solid Wires Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region North America Solid Wires Market US Canada Latin America Solid Wires Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Solid Wires Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Solid Wires Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Solid Wires Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Solid Wires Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Solid Wires Report:

What will be the market value of the global solid wires market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global solid wires market?

What are the market drivers of the global solid wires market?

What are the key trends in the global solid wires market?

Which is the leading region in the global solid wires market?

What are the major companies operating in the global solid wires market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global solid wires market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

