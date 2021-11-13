[solidcore] founder Anne Mahlum Donates Wellness Center to Heartview Foundation in Honor of her Father’s 70th Birthday and 36 years sober

The center will provide a space for patients to focus on their physical health as they work to make changes in their life

Washington, DC, Nov. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Anne Mahlum, along with her siblings Jessica and Joel, unveiled the new $210,000 Mark Mahlum Wellness Center for the Heartview Foundation – the private, non-profit alcohol and drug treatment and education program with locations in Cando and Bismarck, North Dakota. Mark is a former patient of Heartview and has been clean and sober for 36 years. Today is his 70th birthday.

“We wanted to do something meaningful for our dad’s birthday that would help others with their road to recovery,” said Anne Mahlum. “My dad’s struggles are also a big reason why I became an entrepreneur 15 years ago and wanted to help people live healthier lives.”

Anne is the founder of [solidcore], the national fitness brand with 77 locations, and of the national non-profit Back on My Feet, which uses running as a vehicle to help those who are experiencing homelessness create more self-sufficiency in their lives.

“This is an incredible moment for our organization and our patients,” said Kurt Snyder, Executive Director of Heartview. “With the opening of the Wellness Center, we are providing our patients with a space to work on their physical health in addition to their mental health – both of which play critical roles when it comes to long-term recovery. We are so thankful to Anne and the other donors for this space, and to Mark – who continues to inspire us every day.”

The 1,000 square foot Wellness Center has top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment, and was designed with an indoor-outdoor concept so that residents can take advantage of fresh air in the warmer months while still having a warm place to workout during the North Dakota winter.

“I have a lot of conviction about the connection between physical and mental health,” said Anne. “As someone who struggled for years with an eating disorder, my mental and emotional health improved as I became more confident with my physical health. I hope the patients at Heartview can make those same connections as they navigate their own recovery.”

Heartview Foundation is the most experienced, private, non-profit alcohol and drug treatment center in the state of North Dakota. Established in 1964, they have treated over 31,000 patients and their families. The Wellness Center will now be incorporated into the overall treatment plans Heartview provides to help patients and their loved ones understand the problems created by alcohol and drug use, the need to change related behavior, and the development of a support system to maintain abstinence in the future.

“It’s been an absolute joy working with Kurt and the rest of the staff on this project.” said Anne. “The team at Heartview is top-notch and they care a great deal about helping people live better lives.”

For more information on Heartview Foundation and their treatment programs, visit heartview.org

