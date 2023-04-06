LOS ANGELES, CA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solidefi (https://www.solidefi.global/) is proud to announce the launch of its new Web3 wallet.

Stocks, commodities, and crypto assets experienced significant market volatility in 2022, leading to more opportunities for traders and steeper competition. With so much uncertainty in the market, many investors are looking for alternative ways to generate profits while minimizing risk.

Solidefi, a tech solutions company that helps users grow their crypto investments, has developed Sofi wallet and SOFI to meet this demand. The platform is built on top of Binance Smart Chain, ensuring that users’ funds are secure, transactions transparent, and fees low. The wallet’s sophisticated algorithm automatically allocates capital to the most profitable assets, providing users with optimized returns.

As part of the Solidefi ecosystem, Project S has access to a massive database of users, which will help boost the user base for SOFI and the Sofi wallet. Solidefi’s experienced traders, analysts, and dedicated developers ensure that Sofi wallet provides a reliable and innovative solution for users to manage their investments.

With the market’s current state of volatility, the ability to generate profits through automated yield-generating assets is becoming increasingly attractive to investors. Sofi wallet provides users with a secure and user-friendly platform to do just that. The platform’s intuitive interface makes it easy for users to manage their assets, track performance, and stay up to date with the latest market trends.

“Project S has built one of the best-in-class digital asset wallet solutions that allow investors and traders to maintain a competitive edge. Together with Project S, we are committed to democratizing access to yield-generating assets and providing users with a secure and user-friendly platform to manage their investments. We are excited to be at the forefront of this rapidly evolving industry and look forward to helping users maximize their returns,” says Jovanovic.

In addition to Sofi wallet, Solidefi’s flagship product, SD-3022 v1.0 bot, has also evolved with rapid technological evolution to match the need for real-time crypto trading. The bot leverages the sniping technique to spot other traders attempting to buy a specific crypto asset on decentralized exchanges, allowing it to sell the asset at a higher price to the original buyer.

In summary, Solidefi is a leading player in the crypto market, offering cutting-edge solutions that provide users with optimized returns while minimizing risk. With its experienced team, robust technology, and commitment to delivering innovative solutions, Solidefi is well-positioned to continue meeting the needs of the evolving crypto landscape.

About Solidefi

Solidefi is a tech solutions company that helps users grow their crypto investments using a feature-rich terminal and proven automated bots that operate across major exchanges.

Businesses small and large rely on our data to power their decision-making. We are a group of dedicated developers, traders, analysts that believe in the upcoming paradigm shift that cryptography and the blockchain are bringing to the global financial industry.

The company’s suite of products includes trading bots designed for numerous strategies, including the SD-1021 Bidirectional, SD-2022 Trinity and the latest SD-3022 V1.0 Sniper Trading bots.

Media Contact

Brand: Solidefi

Contact: Rachel Benson

Email: Rachel.Benson@solidefi.global

Website: https://www.solidefi.global/

SOURCE: Solidefi