SolidusGold Inc. Closes Shares for Debt Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SolidusGold Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:SDC) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced shares for debt transaction. On February 9, 2018, the Company issued 844,177 shares at a deemed issue price of C$0.105 per share in settlement of an outstanding debt in the amount of C$88,638.60 owing to an arm’s length party.

All shares issued under the shares for debt transaction are subject to a four month hold period that will expire on June 10, 2018.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: Contact Information SolidusGold Inc. Sorin Posescu, Chief Executive Officer Email: [email protected]