CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solo.io , a leader in cloud-native application networking, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) Ready designation from Amazon Web Services (AWS). This specialization recognizes that Gloo Products by Solo.io are technically validated by AWS Partner Solutions Architects for architectural soundness and adherence to AWS’s best practices for Amazon EKS and Amazon EKS Anywhere.

Achieving the Amazon EKS Service Ready designation differentiates Solo.io as an AWS Partner providing customers confidence that Solo.io tools are supported for Amazon EKS and Amazon EKS Anywhere. The Amazon EKS Ready designation helps customers quickly and easily find AWS Partner software solutions to run Kubernetes on AWS, on-premises, or edge.

Amazon EKS Service Ready Partners offer AWS customers the ability to customize the Kubernetes solution to fit their business needs with third-party operational software, including Gloo. These software solutions are validated by AWS Partner Solutions Architects to ensure customers have a consistent experience using partners’ products on Amazon EKS or Amazon EKS Anywhere.

“Today’s enterprises are challenged by the complexities that adopting cloud-native technologies often bring forth, like scaling and securing Kubernetes clusters, integrating diverse development teams and microservices, and staying adaptable to emerging innovations,” said Idit Levine, founder and CEO of Solo.io. “We are proud to become an Amazon EKS Ready Partner as it reaffirms our dedication to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides, coupled with the simplicity that Gloo offers.”

The AWS Service Ready Program is designed to validate software products built by AWS Partners that work with specific AWS services. These software products are technically validated by AWS Partner Solution Architects for their sound architecture and adherence to AWS best practices—allowing customers to spend less time evaluating new tools and more time scaling their use of solutions that work on AWS.

Gloo by Solo.io is designed to meet customers where they are on their cloud journey by addressing current needs and challenges while enabling them to take the next step. By leveraging AWS EKS, Solo.io’s Gloo products allow clients to simplify and enhance security and connectivity of cloud-native services as applications expand into multi-cluster or multi-cloud environments. Gloo is available to install directly in the Amazon EKS console as an EKS add-on. Learn more here .

Resources

Solo.io Website

Solo.io on X

Solo.io on LinkedIn

About Solo.io

Solo is a trusted partner to hundreds of companies around the world. Our industry-leading service mesh and API management platform, Gloo Platform, enables companies to secure, scale, simplify, and save costs on their application networking. Solo.io creates solutions that allow companies to deliver modern applications faster, and across any cloud infrastructure. Our engineering teams are shaping the future of cloud native computing. To learn more, see a demo of Gloo Platform in action, or for a free trial, visit us at https://www.solo.io .