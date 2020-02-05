Solo.io Announces Availability of Gloo API Gateway through Google Cloud Platform Marketplace

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solo.io, a software company that helps organizations adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies, today announced the availability of Gloo on Google Cloud Platform Marketplace (GCP Marketplace), providing customers with the ability to connect, secure and control application traffic to legacy, microservices, serverless workloads and provides a stepping stone to service mesh for Anthos and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) environments.

GCP Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud Platform. GCP Marketplace allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

Gloo is a production-ready API gateway and Kubernetes ingress controller built on Envoy Proxy to enable modernization to cloud-native application architecture. Gloo enables organizations to incrementally integrate new technologies like microservices, serverless and service mesh into their production environments alongside their existing applications, without disruption. Gloo connects application traffic through APIs and enables the operators and site reliability engineers (SREs) to control and secure the traffic to guarantee application performance and protect business critical services.

“We are pleased to offer Gloo as a natively integrated solution on Google Cloud Platform Marketplace to enable customers to simplify and jump start their journey to cloud-native without risk to their existing IT investments,” said Idit Levine, founder and CEO at Solo.io. “Our focus is to meet the customer where they are today with flexible tools that enables transformation at the pace of their business.”

Gloo is available in open source or enterprise versions. Gloo Enterprise builds on top of the open source project to provide a production-ready, mature and stable API gateway with enterprise features including LDAP support, a built-in Web Application Firewall (WAF) and role-based access control.

About Solo.io

Solo.io develops open source and enterprise software that helps enterprises adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies like microservices, serverless and service mesh. Founded in 2017 in Cambridge, MA, Solo.io is backed by Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.solo.io/ or follow @soloio inc.