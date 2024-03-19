Release of Istio With Ambient Mode Brings New Level of Flexibility and Security

PARIS, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2024 — Solo.io, a leading cloud-native application networking company, today announced the release of Istio OSS 121 with a new ‘ambient mode’ enabled for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) from Amazon Web Services (AWS). This release fast-tracks enterprise service-mesh adoption while delivering remarkable cost savings of up to 80% for existing Istio users.

“Solo.io’s implementation of Istio with its new ambient mode represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of enterprise networking,” said Idit Levine, founder and CEO of Solo.io. “By enabling sidecarless deployments of Istio, we’re able to deliver greater simplicity, efficiency, and cost savings to Amazon EKS, AWS Lambda, and Amazon EKS Anywhere users, we’re empowering organizations to accelerate their digital transformation journey. And by working with AWS, Solo’s potential customer base has grown exponentially.”

Rajay Rai, CIO at Trust Bank, shared: “Istio’s ambient mode has enhanced our approach to security, lowered compute cost and reduced complexity on Amazon EKS. These are key advantages for our fully containerized bank.”

Also available within Solo.io’s Gloo Mesh, Istio’s new ambient mode represents the cutting-edge data plane architecture within Istio free from the constraint of traditional, resource-intensive sidecars. This groundbreaking innovation originated from collaborative contributions by Solo.io and the Istio community.

The ability to deploy without sidecars presents a significant advantage, as it offers enhanced security, comprehensive monitoring, and advanced observability. In addition, users can significantly reduce the complexities and costs of deploying and maintaining upstream open-source service mesh by up to 80%.

This approach is particularly beneficial for customers seeking to expedite their workload migration to microservices, as it simplifies and accelerates the adoption of Amazon EKS at scale. By combining efficient, cost-effective resource utilization with streamlined deployment processes, organizations can leverage Amazon EKS more effectively to accelerate cloud digital transformation initiatives.

Key benefits of ambient mode in Istio include:

Tailored performance: Ensures exceptional performance across all configurations with tailored deployment choices for Layer 4 (L4) and Layer 7 (L7).

Ensures exceptional performance across all configurations with tailored deployment choices for Layer 4 (L4) and Layer 7 (L7). Cost and operational optimization: Enhances control over proxy technology deployment to help manage resource costs and operational expenses.

Flexible sidecar deployment: Allows customers to choose the architecture that aligns best with their specific application needs.

Zero-trust security: Maintains a high level of security for both the traditional sidecar approach and sidecar-less architecture.

Maintains a high level of security for both the traditional sidecar approach and sidecar-less architecture. Unified control plane (istiod): Simplifies operations and scaling efforts with a well-defined Istio control plane, known as istiod, across all clusters and multi-cloud setups.

Proven open source excellence: Builds on the solid foundation of open-source Istio technology.

