The cloud services company, which offers its Solodev CMS in AWS Marketplace, provides solutions that are purpose-built for advertising and marketing applications, helping brands deliver digital experiences with cutting-edge technologies – including serverless and AI.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solodev, a cloud services company, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Digital Customer Experience category. The achievement recognizes Solodev for its expertise in providing customers with professional services and software solutions that empower advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with advanced enterprise content management (CMS) technology, accelerating the creation of digital experiences for both web and omnichannel applications. As a cloud-first CMS built exclusively on AWS, Solodev also gives brands access to a broad range of scalable, cutting-edge services – including serverless, e-Commerce, Internet of Things (IoT), and AI capabilities.

As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of purpose-built solutions to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

While many CMS tools exist in the market, few are built for the full potential of the cloud. As brands and digital agencies look for ways to better host, manage, scale, and secure their customer websites and mobile applications, having a content management system that is built on AWS at a foundational level is essential to meet modern demands. Solodev provides its advertising and marketing customers – including agencies and brands – with a sandbox to create highly engaging web and mobile experiences across a wide range of industries and use cases, delivering end-to-end control with rich features like:

Low code/no code functionality for advertisers, marketers, and content creators

Full access to code for web developers to build custom experiences

Hybrid headless capabilities for managing websites, apps, and omnichannel strategies

A marketplace of ad tech integrations and AWS services, including AI-powered personalization

Instant deployment from AWS Marketplace in Pro, Enterprise, or Kubernetes in single tenancy

Solodev also offers consulting services for advertising and marketing customers, helping them build and support infrastructure and DevOps for their cloud services – including serverless transformation with AWS Fargate for highly demanding applications. Agencies and brands can also harness Solodev AI to host and train their models in the cloud and add powerful solutions to personalize experiences, recommend products and services, and harness generative AI at scale.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Solodev in the AWS Partner Network (APN). The new competency highlights Solodev’s demonstrated technical proficiency, domain knowledge, and proven customer success running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry. To achieve the competency, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

“Solodev is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Digital Customer Experience category,” said Shawn Moore, Chief Technology Officer at Solodev. “Our customers have always benefited from our deep investment in AWS as the most trusted cloud infrastructure. Now, we’re building the future of digital experiences by offering serverless capabilities, omnichannel for IoT, and even generative AI to help advertisers and marketers personalize content, run experiments, optimize sites and apps, and convert more customers.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases.

Explore the AWS Partner solutions and services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners – including Solodev.

To learn more about Solodev’s AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology competency and its industry-leading solutions, contact Solodev.

About Solodev

Solodev Cloud Services is the internet’s largest ecosystem of cloud and digital experience technologies – from serverless to AI. With Solodev, developers and organizations can build amazing customer experiences, deploy containers and blockchain apps, launch marketplaces, and collaborate on digital transformation. Solodev Cloud Services also provides consulting, training, managed services, and 24/7 human support to help users succeed on their cloud journey. An AWS Advanced Tier Partner, Solodev has achieved rigorous competencies in Government, Education, Advertising and Marketing, and Public Safety. Solodev Cloud Services – including CMS, Kubernetes, and Personalize – can be purchased on-demand in the AWS Marketplace or online at www.solodev.com .

