Solodev DCX Enterprise Edition for Docker Now Available in AWS Quick Start Deployment

The cloud-first content management and customer experience platform expands its container strategy by offering the AWS “gold standard” for rapidly deploying websites and applications

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solodev DCX, the digital customer experience platform built for Amazon Web Services, today announces its AWS Quick Start for Docker deployments. Customers can now rapidly launch Solodev DCX Enterprise Edition in Docker containers, build websites with a leading enterprise CMS, test and optimize content with advanced customer experience tools, and scale across the AWS infrastructure using Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS).

An AWS Advanced Technology Partner and Container Marketplace Launch Partner, Solodev is at the forefront of container innovation, providing greater freedom for DevOps professionals and content marketers to create compelling digital customer experiences in the environment of their choice. AWS Quick Starts are yet another channel for accelerating time to market and scaling to meet almost any kind of demand across any operating system.

Referred to as the “gold standard” for deployment, Quick Starts are designed by certified AWS solution architects in collaboration with AWS partners – validating the code, services, and best practices necessary to launch secure, highly available applications in the AWS Cloud. Quick Starts reduce hundreds of manual procedures to just a few steps, allowing users to provision Solodev DCX in a matter of minutes.

The new Solodev DCX Quick Start for Docker includes an AWS CloudFormation template that automatically deploys a range of dynamic services. With orchestration via Amazon ECS, users can move from local environments to clusters in seconds and across multiple AWS Availability Zones to enhance uptime and redundancy. The Quick Start also includes step-by-step deployment instructions and access to a well-documented repo.

“At Solodev, our container strategy is simple: give our customers more freedom and control,” said Shawn Moore, chief technology officer at Solodev. “There’s no question that containers are improving productivity and saving companies millions, but they’re also providing more choice to our customers. They want to build digital customer experiences on their own terms to meet their market and business needs. Now, they can also choose to deploy and manage those experiences wherever they want – and Solodev will be there.”

Stateless and fault-tolerant, Docker containers provide both instant scalability and significant cost savings for running applications and microservices in production. With Solodev DCX, customers can deploy a fully containerized CMS for as little as $1.25 per hour and tap greater storage and operational efficiencies. Along with their Docker and Amazon ECS offering, Solodev is one of only four companies worldwide to offer paid Kubernetes containers by the hour through Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), which is also available as self-service in the AWS Marketplace.

To review the AWS Quick Start for Solodev DCX, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/quickstart/architecture/solodev-dcx/

About Solodev