Solodev Launches New Platform for Building NFT Marketplaces to Mint and Sell Digital Assets in the Metaverse

Solodev Cloud Services now offers a turnkey solution powered by AWS for building secure NFT marketplaces on the world’s leading blockchain platforms, including Ethereum and Cardano.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solodev, the cloud services, and metaverse infrastructure company, today announced the launch of Solodev NFT Marketplace: a platform that allows developers and organizations to build custom ecosystems for minting and selling NFTs on a fast, secure, and highly scalable infrastructure powered by AWS. With Solodev Cloud Services, users can deploy their NFT marketplace on the blockchain of their choice, including Ethereum and Cardano, with additional options coming soon. Solodev’s advanced Marketplace as a Service (MaaS) capabilities will enable organizations to stand up an NFT exchange with greater speed and ease, push NFTs locally to Cardano or one of its supported blockchains, and mint NFTs to external exchanges like Opensea, Coinbase, Gamestop, and more – accelerating the journey to the metaverse.

The blockchain and crypto markets are growing at an exponential rate. Bitcoin alone has increased by almost 70% since the start of 2021, exploding the crypto market to a combined $2 trillion in value. As brands and organizations race to execute their own crypto strategies, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have changed the game. Now, users can register one-of-a-kind digital assets on public blockchains and codify their ownership of artwork, music, video, and other elements that have a unique value. Recently, the artist Beeple sold a visual art NFT for $69 million at New York’s “Dreamverse” event, demonstrating the potential value of these assets.

The rise of NFT marketplaces is a direct response to this groundbreaking opportunity, providing access to digital exchanges for transacting with NFTs. According to Coinbase, the internet’s leading exchange for cryptocurrency, the NFT market could quickly surpass the company’s lucrative crypto trading business. While global brands like Walmart and Gamestop are building their own NFT marketplaces and launching cryptocurrencies to capitalize on this unprecedented growth, most organizations lack the essential cloud services and infrastructure to launch their own experiences – and risk missing out on the biggest tech opportunity since the launch of the Internet.

Solodev NFT Marketplace gives developers and organizations a fast track for deploying their own NFT experiences, allowing them to mint and sell tokens that align with their business, community, and social goals. Powered by advanced Kubernetes and serverless technologies on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Solodev NFT Marketplace delivers an essential set of cloud and infrastructure services for building a turnkey exchange, including customizable NFT catalogs, integrated blockchain services, crypto payments, and an AI-powered recommendation engine for personalizing NFT shopping experiences. Additionally, Solodev provides consulting services to help organizations navigate the complexities of crypto, blockchain, and web3 to support successful marketplace initiatives.

“At Solodev, we’ve always been focused on supporting the builders – and NFT marketplaces are what builders want to build,” said Shawn Moore, Chief Technology Officer at Solodev Cloud Services. “There’s no doubt that Meta, Amazon, Gamestop, and Walmart are leading the way to the metaverse. Now, with our cloud and blockchain services, anyone can launch an NFT marketplace at scale to reach the metaverse faster and compete.”

Solodev Cloud Services fully supports Ethereum and its ETH cryptocurrency, the most widely used platform for deploying NFT marketplaces. However, unlike other solutions, Solodev also offers the Cardano blockchain, which provides a wide range of advantages. Started in 2015 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, Cardano is the largest public blockchain to use proof-of-stake, which is seen as a “greener,” eco-friendly alternative to proof-of-work protocols like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Along with lower gas fees, Cardano and its ADA cryptocurrency give developers another high-utility option for building scalable NFT marketplaces – with more blockchains coming to Solodev in 2022.

“To compete in this new NFT galaxy of experiences, you need to get there at warp speed,” said Matt Garrepy, Chief Digital Officer at Solodev Cloud Services. “Our software is the engine for accelerating this digital transformation journey – one that fuses the Internet, e-Commerce, and social on a level we’ve never seen. No business can afford to miss out, and that’s why we built our NFT marketplace platform.”

Solodev Cloud Services is currently developing a high-end NFT gallery in partnership with several organizations, focusing on studio and digital art. The new exchange will be built on Cardano with plans to go live in the coming months, with support for several new blockchains coming soon. In addition, Solodev is launching a crypto incubator in St. Petersburg, Florida that will leverage smart contracts to govern the creation of high-tech startups.

For organizations interested in building an NFT marketplace, please visit www.solodev.com/nft.

About Solodev

Solodev Cloud Services is the internet’s largest ecosystem of cloud and digital experience technologies – from containers to crypto, content to AI. With Solodev, developers and organizations can build amazing customer experiences, deploy custom cloud and blockchain apps, launch NFT marketplaces, and collaborate on digital transformation. Solodev Cloud Services also provides consulting, training, managed services, and 24/7 human support to help users succeed on their cloud journey. An Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner, Solodev has achieved rigorous competencies in Government, Education, Digital Customer Experience (DCX), and Public Safety & Disaster Response. Solodev Cloud Services – including CMS, Kubernetes, and Personalize – can be purchased on-demand in the AWS Marketplace, through State and Federal contract vehicles, or online at www.solodev.com .

For media inquiries:

Matt Garrepy

press@solodev.com