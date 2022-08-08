Solomon Partners Expands Healthcare Team with Hiring of Aryeh Sand

Veteran investment banker brings over 12 years of experience advising major healthcare companies to firm’s fast growing healthcare practice

Jon Hammack, Headshot Jon Hammack, Head Global Healthcare Group, Solomon Partners

Marc Cooper, Headshot Marc Cooper, CEO Solomon Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm, has appointed Aryeh Sand as a Managing Director in its Global Healthcare Group. Mr. Sand has extensive advisory and financing expertise and experience advising companies in a number of Life Sciences sectors, an area not previously covered by Solomon.

“Adding Aryeh to our growing Healthcare team will enable us to serve a broader range of clients in this complex sector, including some major companies that he has built strong relationships with during the course of his career,” said Solomon CEO Marc Cooper.

Mr. Sand will be based in New York and report to Jon Hammack, Head of the Healthcare Group.

“Given Aryeh’s expertise and experience in the specialty and generic pharma, nuclear medicine, contrast media and diagnostic imaging spaces, he will play a vital role in expanding our advisory services to clients in these areas,” Mr. Hammack said.

Mr. Sand previously worked at TAP Advisors as a Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group. He has extensive advisory and financing expertise, and has worked with leading companies including Actavis / Allergan, Amgen, Gilead, Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine, Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Upsher-Smith, Alora Pharmaceuticals, and BWXT Medical. He earned an Honours B.Comm degree from the University of Toronto.

“I am excited to have joined Solomon Partners, which will prove to be the ideal platform to serve my clients,” Mr. Sand said. “I am looking forward to being part of a rapidly growing team with tremendous momentum and to establish Solomon Partners as the leading financial advisor in the specialty and generic pharma, nuclear medicine, contrast media and diagnostic imaging spaces.”

Solomon Partners’ Healthcare Group provides differentiated advisory services to clients across the healthcare ecosystem. Since the group’s inception, coverage has included Medical Devices / Technology, Outsourced Services, Healthcare Technology & Tech-Enabled Services, Pharmacy & Pharmacy Services, Healthcare Services, and Consumer Healthcare. The group provides M&A, restructuring, and financing advisory services to clients ranging from multi-national, large-capitalization corporations to complex, private equity-backed companies to fast-growth, Venture Capital or founder-owned startups.

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners, previously known as PJ SOLOMON, is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

