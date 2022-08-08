Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Solomon Partners Expands Healthcare Team with Hiring of Aryeh Sand

Solomon Partners Expands Healthcare Team with Hiring of Aryeh Sand

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Veteran investment banker brings over 12 years of experience advising major healthcare companies to firm’s fast growing healthcare practice

Jon Hammack, Headshot

Jon Hammack, Head Global Healthcare Group, Solomon Partners
Jon Hammack, Head Global Healthcare Group, Solomon Partners

Marc Cooper, Headshot

Marc Cooper, CEO Solomon Partners
Marc Cooper, CEO Solomon Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm, has appointed Aryeh Sand as a Managing Director in its Global Healthcare Group. Mr. Sand has extensive advisory and financing expertise and experience advising companies in a number of Life Sciences sectors, an area not previously covered by Solomon.

“Adding Aryeh to our growing Healthcare team will enable us to serve a broader range of clients in this complex sector, including some major companies that he has built strong relationships with during the course of his career,” said Solomon CEO Marc Cooper.

Mr. Sand will be based in New York and report to Jon Hammack, Head of the Healthcare Group.

“Given Aryeh’s expertise and experience in the specialty and generic pharma, nuclear medicine, contrast media and diagnostic imaging spaces, he will play a vital role in expanding our advisory services to clients in these areas,” Mr. Hammack said.

Mr. Sand previously worked at TAP Advisors as a Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group. He has extensive advisory and financing expertise, and has worked with leading companies including Actavis / Allergan, Amgen, Gilead, Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine, Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Upsher-Smith, Alora Pharmaceuticals, and BWXT Medical. He earned an Honours B.Comm degree from the University of Toronto.

“I am excited to have joined Solomon Partners, which will prove to be the ideal platform to serve my clients,” Mr. Sand said. “I am looking forward to being part of a rapidly growing team with tremendous momentum and to establish Solomon Partners as the leading financial advisor in the specialty and generic pharma, nuclear medicine, contrast media and diagnostic imaging spaces.”

Solomon Partners’ Healthcare Group provides differentiated advisory services to clients across the healthcare ecosystem. Since the group’s inception, coverage has included Medical Devices / Technology, Outsourced Services, Healthcare Technology & Tech-Enabled Services, Pharmacy & Pharmacy Services, Healthcare Services, and Consumer Healthcare. The group provides M&A, restructuring, and financing advisory services to clients ranging from multi-national, large-capitalization corporations to complex, private equity-backed companies to fast-growth, Venture Capital or founder-owned startups.

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners, previously known as PJ SOLOMON, is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

Media Inquiries

Kalen Holliday

kalen.holliday@solomonpartners.com

212.508.1649

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adf0c017-5044-4ab6-8b83-9237eca9a466
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ef23d07-43ac-4ac3-9963-8803200ffa97

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.