Solomon Partners Names Tim Shea Head of Business Services Investment Banking

NEW YORK and CHICAGO , Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, has hired Tim Shea as a Managing Director and Group Head of its recently launched Business Services group, furthering the firm’s expansion into new verticals. He joins Robbie Kelley, who joined the group as a Managing Director in August 2021.

The firm has also expanded its physical presence in the Midwest by adding an office in downtown Chicago to supplement its New York City headquarters and Fort Lauderdale branch.

Mr. Shea and Mr. Kelley specialize in facility and residential services M&A and have distinguished track records in the sector. They have worked together for nearly five years and together bring more than two decades of industry experience and expertise to the firm.

“Since our alliance with Natixis in 2016, we have grown from 35 to over 115 bankers; broadened the industries we serve to 14 discrete verticals; and opened two offices in the past year,” said Solomon Partners’ CEO Marc S. Cooper. “In addition to focusing on facility and residential services, Tim will be building a team of high quality, senior M&A professionals to cover the entire business services sector.”

Mr. Shea said, “I was attracted to Solomon Partners because of the firm’s M&A focus, momentum, strong culture and reputation in the marketplace. I look forward to continuing to partner with Robbie to serve clients across the facility and residential services sector and aggressively building a preeminent business services franchise focused on market leaders across the services landscape.”

Solomon Partners is known for offering unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors it covers and Mr. Shea brings in-depth experience as a trusted senior M&A advisor as well as a leader in the business services field.

Mr. Shea’s prior experience includes senior M&A roles at Truist, Piper Sandler and Robert W. Baird. Prior to his investment banking career, Mr. Shea was an M&A and securities attorney at Foley & Lardner. Over the course of his career, Mr. Shea has advised on more than 50 M&A transactions representing over $20 billion of enterprise value, including many of the marquee recent facility and residential services transactions over the last several years.

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners, previously known as PJ SOLOMON, is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

