Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Solomon Partners Promotes Senior Bankers to Support Firm’s Rapid Growth and Expansion

Solomon Partners Promotes Senior Bankers to Support Firm’s Rapid Growth and Expansion

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Rich Brail rises to Chairman of M&A, Joe Valenti takes TMT helm, Jeff Pollard assumes IPR Co-Head post, Mark Boidman becomes Head of Media & Entertainment, Irtiaz Ahmad & Tim Radcliff named MDs

Marc Cooper Headshot

Marc Cooper, CEO Solomon Partners
Marc Cooper, CEO Solomon Partners

NEW YORK, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, has announced several organizational changes to support the rapid growth of the firm. Since forming an alliance with Natixis in 2016, Solomon Partners has grown from 35 to over 140 bankers and broadened the industries it serves to 14 discrete verticals.

Rich Brail has been elevated to Chairman of Mergers & Acquisitions, a newly created role. He previously served as Co-Head of Technology, Media & Telecommunications alongside Joe Valenti. Rich has more than 30 years of M&A experience, and has been with Solomon Partners since 2009.

“Rich is one of our most seasoned bankers and will now put his firepower behind the whole firm to help fuel our continued growth and support our clients,” Solomon Partners’ CEO Marc Cooper said. “Rich will help mentor and develop our next generation of industry bankers as well as work with senior bankers on larger, more complex transactions.”

Now serving as sole Head of TMT, Joe Valenti will focus on overseeing the group and expanding Solomon’s presence in this sector. Since joining Solomon in late 2019, he has been instrumental in building out the firm’s telecommunications practice and serving as the division’s Co-Head.

Within the TMT Group, Mark Boidman is taking on the role of Head of Media & Entertainment, a position previously held by Rich Brail. Since joining the firm in 2013, Mark has significantly helped develop Solomon’s practice and capabilities in the Media & Entertainment space. He will continue to build out his existing practice while broadening the scope and reach of the firm’s Media and Tech Services businesses.

Also in TMT, Irtiaz Ahmad, who joined Solomon last year as a Director bringing in-depth experience in Digital Infrastructure, will now serve as a Managing Director. Irtiaz will focus on expanding relationships in Digital Infrastructure and broadening the firm’s TMT practice to include services adjacent to the infrastructure space.

In the Infrastructure, Power & Renewables Group, Jeff Pollard has been tapped as Co-Head alongside Tim Bath. In his new role, Jeff will continue to focus on the traditional power market and building out the firm’s renewables sector, in partnership with Tim Radcliff. Tim, who joined the firm in 2019 and previously served as a Director, has been promoted to Managing Director. Tim will work on expanding the firm’s capabilities and client relationships in the high-growth renewables segment of IPR.

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners, previously known as PJ SOLOMON, is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

Media Inquiries

Kalen Holliday
kalen.holliday@solomonpartners.com
212.508.1649

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ef23d07-43ac-4ac3-9963-8803200ffa97

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.