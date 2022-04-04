Solomon Partners Promotes Senior Bankers to Support Firm’s Rapid Growth and Expansion

Rich Brail rises to Chairman of M&A, Joe Valenti takes TMT helm, Jeff Pollard assumes IPR Co-Head post, Mark Boidman becomes Head of Media & Entertainment, Irtiaz Ahmad & Tim Radcliff named MDs

NEW YORK, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solomon Partners , a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, has announced several organizational changes to support the rapid growth of the firm. Since forming an alliance with Natixis in 2016, Solomon Partners has grown from 35 to over 140 bankers and broadened the industries it serves to 14 discrete verticals.

Rich Brail has been elevated to Chairman of Mergers & Acquisitions, a newly created role. He previously served as Co-Head of Technology, Media & Telecommunications alongside Joe Valenti. Rich has more than 30 years of M&A experience, and has been with Solomon Partners since 2009.

“Rich is one of our most seasoned bankers and will now put his firepower behind the whole firm to help fuel our continued growth and support our clients,” Solomon Partners’ CEO Marc Cooper said. “Rich will help mentor and develop our next generation of industry bankers as well as work with senior bankers on larger, more complex transactions.”

Now serving as sole Head of TMT, Joe Valenti will focus on overseeing the group and expanding Solomon’s presence in this sector. Since joining Solomon in late 2019, he has been instrumental in building out the firm’s telecommunications practice and serving as the division’s Co-Head.

Within the TMT Group, Mark Boidman is taking on the role of Head of Media & Entertainment, a position previously held by Rich Brail. Since joining the firm in 2013, Mark has significantly helped develop Solomon’s practice and capabilities in the Media & Entertainment space. He will continue to build out his existing practice while broadening the scope and reach of the firm’s Media and Tech Services businesses.

Also in TMT, Irtiaz Ahmad, who joined Solomon last year as a Director bringing in-depth experience in Digital Infrastructure, will now serve as a Managing Director. Irtiaz will focus on expanding relationships in Digital Infrastructure and broadening the firm’s TMT practice to include services adjacent to the infrastructure space.

In the Infrastructure, Power & Renewables Group, Jeff Pollard has been tapped as Co-Head alongside Tim Bath. In his new role, Jeff will continue to focus on the traditional power market and building out the firm’s renewables sector, in partnership with Tim Radcliff. Tim, who joined the firm in 2019 and previously served as a Director, has been promoted to Managing Director. Tim will work on expanding the firm’s capabilities and client relationships in the high-growth renewables segment of IPR.

