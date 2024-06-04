Solange Velazquez, Managing Director Solange Velazquez, Managing Director

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solomon Partners announced that Solange Velazquez has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Technology Group. She is based in Chicago and reports to Craig Muir, Head of Software, Data & Analytics.

Ms. Velazquez brings significant experience from her previous position as Managing Director in the Technology Investment Banking group at William Blair & Company, where she spent 12 years advising clients on M&A transactions. She is focused on the transportation technology subsector, and most recently led her prior firm’s coverage effort, resulting in deep market expertise and strong relationships with key investors and clients.

Ms. Velazquez was selected as one of the “2023 Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A” by Mergers & Acquisitions magazine.

“We are fortunate to have another seasoned banker of Solange’s caliber joining our fast-growing team of industry experts,” Mr. Muir said. “Solange’s extensive experience and proven track record in technology investment banking will be invaluable as we continue to grow and strengthen our Technology group and expand into new sub-sectors.”

Ms. Velazquez holds an MBA with concentrations in Finance, Accounting, and International Business from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and a second major in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“I am honored to join Solomon Partners as a Managing Director—a role that presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to a firm with a sterling reputation for excellence in the investment banking industry,” Ms. Velazquez said. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Solomon Partners and leveraging my experience in the transportation technology sector to further our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and superior value to our clients.”

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

