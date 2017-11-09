Solon Eiendom ASA : Segment revenue increased 25 % compared to same quarter last year

(Oslo, Norway, 09 November 2017) Solon Eiendom ASA (OSE:SOLON) will present the Q3 2017 report at 08.30 am CET at KS Agenda, Haakon VIIs gate 9, Oslo.
Key financials year to date Q3 2017 (year to date Q3 2016 in brackets):
- Total sales value of NOK 1277 (652) million
- Total segment revenue of NOK 775 (556) million
- Total segment EBITDA of NOK 148 (102) million
Key financials Q3 2017 (Q3 2016 in brackets):
- Total segment revenue of NOK 248 (198) million
- Total segment EBITDA of NOK 47 (44) million
- Total sales value of NOK 185 (230) million
- Project margin (including finance) of 25 % (26 %)
- 305 (266) units under construction at September 30, with 87 % (73 %) of these sold
- 99 % of expected completions in 2017 and 86 % of expected completions in 2018 are sold
The quarterly presentation materials is enclosed and will be available on the company’s web site, www.soloneiendom.no and www.newsweb.no.
For further information, please contact:
Andreas Martinussen, Chief Executive Officer, Solon Eiendom ASA
Telephone: +47 400 00 405, email: [email protected]
Scott Danielsen, Chief Financial Officer, Solon Eiendom ASA
Telephone: +47 952 55 620, email: [email protected]
About Solon Eiendom ASA
Solon Eiendom is a Norwegian residential real estate development company focusing on the Oslo and Akershus region.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce1b792f-04ae-431c-a5fa-68ee030bbeb9
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0276f2e1-b7ed-4134-802f-0952159a614f
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d746b0e4-1db6-4344-aed7-3dc4f7fc5190
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Lerøy Seafood Group ASA : Q3 2017 Results - November 9, 2017
- Solon Eiendom ASA : Inntekt fra eiendomssegmentet økte med 25 % sammenlignet med samme kvartal 2016 - November 9, 2017
- Solon Eiendom ASA : Segment revenue increased 25 % compared to same quarter last year - November 9, 2017