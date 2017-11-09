Solon Eiendom ASA : Segment revenue increased 25 % compared to same quarter last year

(Oslo, Norway, 09 November 2017) Solon Eiendom ASA (OSE:SOLON) will present the Q3 2017 report at 08.30 am CET at KS Agenda, Haakon VIIs gate 9, Oslo.

Key financials year to date Q3 2017 (year to date Q3 2016 in brackets):

Total sales value of NOK 1277 (652) million

Total segment revenue of NOK 775 (556) million

Total segment EBITDA of NOK 148 (102) million

Key financials Q3 2017 (Q3 2016 in brackets):

Total segment revenue of NOK 248 (198) million

Total segment EBITDA of NOK 47 (44) million

Total sales value of NOK 185 (230) million

Project margin (including finance) of 25 % (26 %)

305 (266) units under construction at September 30, with 87 % (73 %) of these sold

99 % of expected completions in 2017 and 86 % of expected completions in 2018 are sold

The quarterly presentation materials is enclosed and will be available on the company’s web site, www.soloneiendom.no and www.newsweb.no.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Martinussen, Chief Executive Officer, Solon Eiendom ASA

Telephone: +47 400 00 405, email: [email protected]

Scott Danielsen, Chief Financial Officer, Solon Eiendom ASA

Telephone: +47 952 55 620, email: [email protected]

About Solon Eiendom ASA

Solon Eiendom is a Norwegian residential real estate development company focusing on the Oslo and Akershus region.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce1b792f-04ae-431c-a5fa-68ee030bbeb9

