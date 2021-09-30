Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SolRiver Capital Energizes 5 MW Solar Project for Cleveland County, North Carolina

SolRiver Capital Energizes 5 MW Solar Project for Cleveland County, North Carolina

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

North Carolina-based Birdseye Renewable Energy involved in project development

Featured Image for SolRiver Capital

Featured Image for SolRiver Capital

Featured Image for SolRiver Capital

SHELBY, N.C., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SolRiver Capital, a national solar investment fund, announced today the commercial operation of Warbler Solar, a 5.8 MW solar project in Cleveland County, North Carolina. The project is expected to produce nearly 8,300 MWh annually. The development was led by Birdseye Renewable Energy. 

“Warbler Solar demonstrates SolRiver’s commitment to the utility-scale solar market in North Carolina,” said Brandon Conard, Partner at SolRiver Capital. “Cleveland County is seeing a surge in economic activity through a number of new manufacturing facilities that will benefit from the clean power generated by this project. We’re proud to help drive that economic growth.”

The Warbler Solar project was developed by Birdseye Renewable Energy, now a subsidiary of Dominion Energy. “Working with SolRiver Capital on Warbler was a great experience,” said Peden Harris, COO of Birdseye Renewable Energy. “We have a high degree of trust in their team, they’ve proven repeatedly that they understand the nuances of project development and we’ve been able to work very collaboratively and openly together as a result.”

Warbler Solar is the latest SolRiver project in North Carolina. The company is rapidly becoming a prominent solar investor in the state, by leveraging its extensive work in North Carolina to quickly and efficiently deploy capital to quality projects at various stages of development, from mid-stage to NTP. 

“North Carolina is an attractive market for us,” Nick Gazzolo, Partner at SolRiver Capital added. “Our team has been a trusted partner to a number of developers trying to navigate the state’s utility-scale solar market and we’re proud to have helped a number of projects get from early-stage development to construction and operation.”

About SolRiver Capital

SolRiver Capital (www.solrivercapital.com) is a solar investment fund dedicated to financing the development, construction, and acquisition of DG, C&I, and utility-scale projects. SolRiver owns and operates projects across the US from Oregon to New York. Founded in 2016, SolRiver’s team combines top-tier developers, financial professionals, and operational experts with over 10 years’ experience each. The group has developed and managed over $400MM of solar totaling 180MW of capacity.

About Birdseye Renewable Energy

Birdseye Renewable Energy (www.birdseyeenergy.com) is a renewable energy developer that delivers shovel-ready projects across the southeastern United States. Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, the group specializes in the greenfield development of utility scale solar facilities by identifying optimal sites, analyzing markets, and building trust with local communities. With over 540 MW of successful developments, Birdseye delivers quality results to all stakeholders.

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for SolRiver Capital

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.