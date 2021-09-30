SolRiver Capital Energizes 5 MW Solar Project for Cleveland County, North Carolina

North Carolina-based Birdseye Renewable Energy involved in project development

SHELBY, N.C., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SolRiver Capital, a national solar investment fund, announced today the commercial operation of Warbler Solar, a 5.8 MW solar project in Cleveland County, North Carolina. The project is expected to produce nearly 8,300 MWh annually. The development was led by Birdseye Renewable Energy.

“Warbler Solar demonstrates SolRiver’s commitment to the utility-scale solar market in North Carolina,” said Brandon Conard, Partner at SolRiver Capital. “Cleveland County is seeing a surge in economic activity through a number of new manufacturing facilities that will benefit from the clean power generated by this project. We’re proud to help drive that economic growth.”

The Warbler Solar project was developed by Birdseye Renewable Energy, now a subsidiary of Dominion Energy. “Working with SolRiver Capital on Warbler was a great experience,” said Peden Harris, COO of Birdseye Renewable Energy. “We have a high degree of trust in their team, they’ve proven repeatedly that they understand the nuances of project development and we’ve been able to work very collaboratively and openly together as a result.”

Warbler Solar is the latest SolRiver project in North Carolina. The company is rapidly becoming a prominent solar investor in the state, by leveraging its extensive work in North Carolina to quickly and efficiently deploy capital to quality projects at various stages of development, from mid-stage to NTP.

“North Carolina is an attractive market for us,” Nick Gazzolo, Partner at SolRiver Capital added. “Our team has been a trusted partner to a number of developers trying to navigate the state’s utility-scale solar market and we’re proud to have helped a number of projects get from early-stage development to construction and operation.”

