Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Solstice Supports the American Heart Association’s Broward Heart Walk

Solstice Supports the American Heart Association’s Broward Heart Walk

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Funds raised by Solstice’s Heart Walk team support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.

Featured Image for Solstice Benefits

Featured Image for Solstice Benefits
Featured Image for Solstice Benefits

PLANTATION, Fla., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solstice sponsored the finish line at the American Heart Association (AHA) Broward Heart Walk on Sunday, March 13. The Heart Walk, held annually at Nova Southeastern University, is the signature fundraising event hosted by the AHA, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all. 

“Solstice is committed to improving the lives of our customers, and it starts with our communities. Our partnership with the AHA’s Broward Heart Walk allows us to take our commitment to heart health to the streets … literally,” said Solstice COO Carlos Ferrera. “I’m extremely proud to see our team unite, donate and walk for this cause, despite the changes the world has faced due to Covid-19 – it’s their passion year after year that makes this possible.” 

Solstice has participated in the Heart Walk for nine years in support of the AHA, a like-minded organization working to increase physical and mental health, to improve overall wellness and change health outcomes in Broward County. Greeted with surprisingly cool temperatures on Sunday morning, over 70 Solstice employees walked the 5k route proudly. Solstice volunteers cheered for walkers while passing out cooling neck guards at the finish line. The team raised over $7,980 for the Broward Heart Walk this year – which will go directly to AHA’s research, education efforts, and continued fight against heart disease. 

“We are so grateful for Solstice’s continued support for our mission,” said Chandra Roberson, Development Director of the American Heart Association. 

The funds raised from the Broward Heart Walk go towards the American Heart Association’s work as a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Visit www.BrowardHeartWalk.org to learn more or sign up to participate. 

About Solstice

Solstice, a United Health Group Company, is a dental and vision insurance carrier with one of the largest prepaid dental networks in the country and a national DPPO network. Headquartered in South Florida, they have been recognized as a Top Workplace in Florida by Sun Sentinel and one of Inc. Magazine’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies nine times. Learn more about Solstice at http://www.solsticebenefits.com.

For media inquiries contact Erica Firmin at efirmin@solsticebenefits.com

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Solstice Benefits

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.