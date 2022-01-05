Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Solution Tree Inc. Acquires Results Coaching Global

Solution Tree Inc. Acquires Results Coaching Global

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Bloomington, IN, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solution Tree Inc.—owner of Solution Tree, Marzano Resources, Solution Tree Education Canada and Hawker Brownlow Education—longtime leaders in the field of educator professional development—has acquired international coaching specialty company Results Coaching Global (RCG) in a move that will continue to ensure learning for all by empowering education professionals with exceptional knowledge and skills. The transaction was completed on Jan. 3, 2022, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2015 by educators and professionally certified coaches Karen Anderson, PCC, M. Ed.; Vicky Dearing, PCC, M. Ed.; Kathryn Kee, PCC, M. Ed.; and Frances Shuster, PCC, M. Ed., Texas-based RCG is a premier provider for high-quality coaching and is accredited/certified by the International Coaching Federation. RCG’s mission to support school leaders by providing system-wide solutions for professional learning closely aligns with the work of Solution Tree Inc.
“We are pleased to add Results Coaching Global to the Solution Tree Inc. portfolio of professional learning products and services,” said Solution Tree President Ed Ackerman. “This acquisition is a natural fit as we continue to support educators’ efforts to ensure high levels of learning for all.”

“The RCG founders have thought a great deal about the next generation of our company. We considered ways to keep our dream and mission alive for when the time was right for the founders to step away from daily operations. After many conversations with district leaders, seeking and examining for the quality standards we sought and getting references; over and over the very highly respected educational company kept meeting our criteria—Solution Tree. Solution Tree is our first choice to entrust the legacy of our collective contributions to K-12 educational leadership and build upon the foundation created by the RCG team,” said Kathryn Kee, spokesperson and co-founder of RCG.

RCG’s founders will serve as strategic advisors to RCG and will continue in their instructional and coaching roles. Day-to-day operations will continue with no disruption to products, services, and customer care. RCG will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solution Tree Inc. Longtime Solution Tree staffer Macy Harmon will assume general manager responsibilities for RCG. 

About Solution Tree
For more than 20 years, Solution Tree (https://www.solutiontree.com) has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 48,962 educators attending professional development events and more than 5,500 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 515 titles, hundreds of videos, and online courses and is the creator of Global PD, an online tool that facilitates the work of professional learning communities. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. 

CONTACT: Contact
Solution Tree
Erica Dooley-Dorocke
Erica.Dooley-Dorocke@SolutionTree.com
800.733.6786 ext. 247 ###

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.