Solution Tree Introduces Customizable Online Training for Teachers, by Teachers

Bloomington, Ind., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solution Tree, a leading educational publisher and professional development provider, announced today the launch of Avanti—a cutting-edge, self-paced learning hub created by teachers, for teachers—with a free seven-day trial at www.my-avanti.com. Avanti is an online resource that blends relevant, timely professional development and customized professional learning playlists with actionable strategies that teachers can use immediately. Developed in collaboration with over 100 practicing teachers across the US and designed to facilitate the sharing of ideas between teachers at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, Avanti was created to help teachers hone their craft. The platform features more than 250 expert videos, each just three to five minutes in length, that span topic areas like student engagement, relationship building, direct instruction, learning goals, and assessment. Avanti subscribers also receive access to an online community of educators and can take part in live streaming sessions to discuss strategies designed to support their success.

“Avanti allows teachers to create their own professional learning path at their own pace, regardless of content area or how long they have been in the classroom,” said Cameron Rains, Solution Tree vice president of strategic initiatives. “We believe the power to choose strengthens teacher engagement in professional learning.”

Avanti’s extensive library of short videos puts convenience and customization at the heart of its unique approach to teacher development. Every video comes with a step-by-step implementation guide that users can put into practice in their classrooms immediately, and each strategy has been field-tested and proven to work in K–12 classrooms across the US. As users build and tailor their training playlists, Avanti offers suggestions for similar content, allowing for even more impactful learning.

To learn more, visit the Avanti website.

About Solution Tree For over 20 years, Solution Tree (https://www.solutiontree.com) has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 50,000 educators attending professional development events and more than 4,260 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 515 titles, along with hundreds of videos and online courses, and is the creator of Global PD Teams, an online tool that facilitates the work of teachers and educators participating in professional learning communities. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

CONTACT: Jeffrey C. Jones, Chief Executive Officer Jeff.Jones@solutiontree.com 800.733.6786 ext. 212