Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Solution Tree Introduces Customizable Online Training for Teachers, by Teachers

Solution Tree Introduces Customizable Online Training for Teachers, by Teachers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Bloomington, Ind., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solution Tree, a leading educational publisher and professional development provider, announced today the launch of Avanti—a cutting-edge, self-paced learning hub created by teachers, for teachers—with a free seven-day trial at www.my-avanti.com. Avanti is an online resource that blends relevant, timely professional development and customized professional learning playlists with actionable strategies that teachers can use immediately. Developed in collaboration with over 100 practicing teachers across the US and designed to facilitate the sharing of ideas between teachers at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, Avanti was created to help teachers hone their craft. The platform features more than 250 expert videos, each just three to five minutes in length, that span topic areas like student engagement, relationship building, direct instruction, learning goals, and assessment. Avanti subscribers also receive access to an online community of educators and can take part in live streaming sessions to discuss strategies designed to support their success. 
“Avanti allows teachers to create their own professional learning path at their own pace, regardless of content area or how long they have been in the classroom,” said Cameron Rains, Solution Tree vice president of strategic initiatives. “We believe the power to choose strengthens teacher engagement in professional learning.”
Avanti’s extensive library of short videos puts convenience and customization at the heart of its unique approach to teacher development. Every video comes with a step-by-step implementation guide that users can put into practice in their classrooms immediately, and each strategy has been field-tested and proven to work in K–12 classrooms across the US. As users build and tailor their training playlists, Avanti offers suggestions for similar content, allowing for even more impactful learning.
To learn more, visit the Avanti website.
About Solution Tree For over 20 years, Solution Tree (https://www.solutiontree.com) has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 50,000 educators attending professional development events and more than 4,260 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 515 titles, along with hundreds of videos and online courses, and is the creator of Global PD Teams, an online tool that facilitates the work of teachers and educators participating in professional learning communities. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

CONTACT: Jeffrey C. Jones, Chief Executive Officer
Jeff.Jones@solutiontree.com 
800.733.6786 ext. 212

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.