Solvang: 3rd Quarter report 2017

Earnings from shipping activities at a profit of NOK 1.4 million.

Baltic LPG index at low levels throughout third quarter 2017.

Delivery of one Panamax VLGC from Hyundai Heavy Industries – “Clipper Vanguard”.

Total average technical off-hire per vessel of only 0.5 days by end of third quarter 2017.

Continued strong HSE results with only 5 minor LTI in the last 9 years, and a LTIF of 0.24.

Stavanger 7th of November 2017

Solvang ASA

