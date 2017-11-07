Solvang: 3rd Quarter report 2017

Key events;
- Earnings from shipping activities at a profit of NOK 1.4 million.
- Baltic LPG index at low levels throughout third quarter 2017.
- Delivery of one Panamax VLGC from Hyundai Heavy Industries – “Clipper Vanguard”.
- Total average technical off-hire per vessel of only 0.5 days by end of third quarter 2017.
- Continued strong HSE results with only 5 minor LTI in the last 9 years, and a LTIF of 0.24.
Complete report for 3rd quarter 2017 is enclosed.
Stavanger 7th of November 2017
Solvang ASA
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00d04c8a-c93b-43a4-a834-7991ac754341
