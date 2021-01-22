Solvent-Free Reinol Soap is Easy on Your Hands But Tough on Grease and Grime

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Walmart and Amazon Now Offer Heavy-Duty, Industrial-Strength Reinol Original Hand Cleaner Online

Reinol Original Hand Cleaner is inexpensive to use. Just rub a level teaspoon full of Reinol into your hands, add a few drops of water, lather, and rinse thoroughly. A one-liter tub should wash 300 pairs of hands. Reinol recently introduced a dispenser that gives you the exact amount of Reinol you need to clean your hands.

Reinol Original Hand Cleaner does not contain harsh chemicals that many other heavy-duty soaps use in their formulas. Reinol does not use mineral spirits, kerosene, white spirits, or naphtha, all harsh and dangerous chemicals.

PALM BEACH, FL, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Whoever said, “Cleanliness is next to godliness,” had Reinol Original Hand Cleaner in mind.

For more than 100 years, Reinol has been cleaning the toughest grime and greasiest grease off the hands of industrial workers.

“We are proud that Reinol originally started cleaning hands in the early 1900s,” said Clive Leon, founder and chairman of Reinol, the solvent-free, heavy-duty soap manufacturer. “Workers in the automotive, mining, electrical, textiles, agriculture, transportation, and maintenance industries have used Reinol for decades.

“Having workers use Reinol for a century says a lot about the effectiveness of our product,” Leon added.

Consumers can now purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner on Amazon and Walmart.com.

“Although Reinol is well-known in Europe as the best solvent-free, industrial strength hand cleaner on the market, we are now expanding our retail distribution in the United States,” Leon said.

Whether you work on cars or on an oil rig, Reinol works on grime, grease, dirt, oil, epoxies, and inks. Because it is solvent-free, Reinol is easy on your skin.

Leon said Reinol does not contain harsh chemicals that many other heavy-duty soaps use in their formulas. Reinol does not use mineral spirits, kerosene, white spirits, or naphtha, all harsh and dangerous chemicals.

Reinol Original Hand Cleaner only uses soft soaps, oils, and no harsh solvents. It also contains specially selected fine rounded degerminated inert quartz silica sand, which helps pick the dirt off the skin.

Reinol also is inexpensive to use. Just rub a level teaspoon full of Reinol into your hands, add a few drops of water, lather, and rinse thoroughly. A one-liter tub should wash 300 pairs of hands. Reinol recently introduced a dispenser that gives you the exact amount of Reinol you need to clean your hands.

“We have a great product that has satisfied consumers and industries for a century,” Leon said.

To purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, visit Walmart.com or Amazon.com.

