Mogadishu recalls ambassador to Ethiopia over ‘null and void’ Red Sea port agreementSomalia has promised to defend its territory by “any legal means” and recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia after Addis Ababa struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland.Mogadishu called Monday’s surprise pact that gave Ethiopia long-sought access to the Red Sea a “clear violation” of its sovereignty and appealed to the international community to stand by its side. Continue reading…

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.