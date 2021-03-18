SomaLogic announces customizable protein panels

Breaking News
SomaLogic will leverage their industry-leading 7,000-plex assay to launch a new line of smaller, customizable protein panels that will be commercially available in the second quarter.

BOULDER, Colo., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SomaLogic, Inc., a global leader in proteomics technology, announced today its intention to broaden its proteomics offerings to pharma, biotechnology and academic research customers by adding smaller protein measurement panel products to its market-leading, large-plex offering.

“We are seeing accelerating traction in the market for our ability to measure and quantify proteins that no one else can in a commercial context,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D. “Our customers have expressed strong interest in continuing on our platform as they move to focus their work on smaller numbers of proteins of interest.” 

SomaLogic advanced its capabilities over the past few years, moving from an ability to measure 5,000 human proteins to 7,000 this past year while maintaining excellent technical specifications in specificity, sensitivity, dynamic range and inter-assay reproducibility. SomaLogic also continues to leverage its vast, proprietary clinical proteomics database, with over one billion protein measurements, to advance the development and launch of new clinical applications.

SomaLogic’s new small-plex products will be structured not only as “panels” (pre-determined groups of proteins linked to the evaluation of diseases or conditions), but will also allow customers to choose their own combinations of interest from its total library of measured proteins – the emerging proteomic sector’s largest.

“While we believe the interest in our large-plex proteomics discovery offering and our increasing number of first-in-class proteomics tests will continue to grow, we want to respond to, and anticipate, the needs of our customers in a comprehensive manner,” said SomaLogic President and Chief Operations Officer Melody Harris, “We are excited about developing our new small-plex product, as well as several other offerings we currently have in our pipeline that leverage both our unique technology and deep subject matter experience, to provide a comprehensive proteomic solution to our growing customer base.”

 

###

About SomaLogic
SomaLogic seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s precise, proprietary, and personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time.

For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal™ tests are developed and performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc., and SomaLogic is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified laboratory. SomaSignal™ tests have not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

