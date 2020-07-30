SomaLogic Announces New Agreement with Amgen to Accelerate Drug Discovery and Development Efforts Through Comprehensive Proteomic Profiling

BOULDER, Colo., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SomaLogic, Inc. announced today an agreement with Amgen that will use SomaLogic’s proprietary proteomics technology to help advance Amgen’s drug discovery and development programs. The agreement builds upon SomaLogic’s existing collaboration with deCODE genetics, an Amgen subsidiary based in Iceland, and will include broader application across Amgen’s pipeline.

“Our insights from earlier studies leveraging SomaLogic’s proteomic data are beginning to reveal a deeper understanding of human health,” said Kári Stefánsson, M.D., Dr. Med., founder and chief executive officer of deCODE genetics. “This new agreement will further enhance these efforts as we seek to enable the discovery of new drug targets and identify the individuals who will respond to specific treatments being developed by Amgen.”

SomaLogic’s SomaScan® Assay efficiently measures the levels of 5,000 proteins in small samples of blood which can be used to identify new biomarkers, novel drug targets, improve the assessment and management of therapeutic responses. Under the terms of the new agreement, SomaLogic will analyze more than 40,000 samples, including samples from Amgen clinical trials.

“The limitations of other technologies compromise how fast proteomics will impact health care. Therefore, we have an obligation to make our leading SomaScan Platform more accessible to all potential researchers under terms that meet their organization’s particular needs, whether as a collaboration or simple fee-for-service,” said Roy Smythe, M.D., chief executive officer of SomaLogic. “Profiling proteins at scale has the potential to impact clinical or basic research studies of almost any disease or condition, and we offer unmatched scale and reliability.”

Specific details of the agreement were not disclosed.

