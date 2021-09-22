Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SomaLogic Announces Upcoming Conference Participation and Analyst Meeting

SomaLogic Announces Upcoming Conference Participation and Analyst Meeting

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

NEW YORK and BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today is announcing upcoming conference participation in addition to its analyst meeting.

Event Details:

SomaLogic Analyst Meeting
Format: Virtual event for the sell-side community
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
Time: 11:00am ET

Bank of America Life Sciences & Medical Technology Innovation Forum
Format: Panel Discussion
Panel Title: Proteomics: The Next Generation
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
Time: 11:00am ET
Note: The panel will stream live on the Bank of America conference website

The Analyst Meeting held on September 28, 2021 will be in lieu of the combined Analyst and Investor Meeting previously announced. While this meeting will be accessible to sell-side analyst community only, an investor event will be held at a later date and will feature webcast presentations from company leaders outlining SomaLogic’s technology, the addressable market opportunity, and drivers of success as SomaLogic continues its scientific and commercial progress. Details for this event will be announced by the company during its Q3 earnings report in November.

About SomaLogic
SomaLogic seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal™ tests are developed and their performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc. SomaLogic is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory. 

The SomaScan Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes. SomaLogic’s proprietary SomaScan Platform was designed to be a universal platform that can be applied across research and discovery, translational research and biopharmaceutical development, and clinical applications. SomaLogic can run approximately 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample. The Company has run more than 450,000 samples to date.

SomaLogic Contact        
Emilia Costales
720-798-5054
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Marissa Bych or Lynn Lewis
Gilmartin Group LLC
[email protected]         

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.