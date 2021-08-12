Breaking News
SomaLogic’s Melody Harris Honored with C-Suite Award by the Denver Business Journal

NEW YORK and BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ: CMIIU) and SomaLogic, a leader in AI data-driven proteomics technology, today announced that Melody Harris, President and Chief Operating Officer has been named a 2021 C-Suite Award winner by the Denver Business Journal.

“We are thrilled to recognize Melody’s accomplishments with this honor,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D. “Her passion for building strong teams and the business structures that empower rapidly growing companies has set a high standard for our leadership team. Her drive and vision at SomaLogic are instrumental to our success as we continue to grow our business.”

The honorees in the Denver Business Journal’s 2021 C-Suite Awards program are leaders who recognize opportunities, identify and manage risk, and achieve profitable growth. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Denver Business Journal is recognizing outstanding executives in the C-suite. Honorees were judged by an editorial panel on individual and organizational accomplishments, community involvement, contributions to management and innovation within their fields, among other factors.

About SomaLogic
SomaLogic seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer
Certain matters discussed throughout this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, our use of words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,“ “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “will,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “assume” or similar words of futurity identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such statements may relate to projections of the Company’s revenue, earnings and other business plans, financial and operational measures, Company debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, and future operations, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SomaLogic Contact        
Emilia Costales
720-798-5054
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Marissa Bych or Lynn Lewis
Gilmartin Group LLC
[email protected]

