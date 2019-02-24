Some of PM May’s ministers undermining Britain’s Brexit negotiation: lawmaker Duncan Smith

Some of Prime Minister Theresa May’s senior ministers have undermined Britain’s Brexit negotiations by publicly warning they could vote to delay Brexit to avoid a no-deal exit, Conservative lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith said.
