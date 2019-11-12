Some U.S. airlines are willing to pick up their 737 MAX jets from Boeing Co as soon as December if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approves delivery of the grounded planes before new pilot training is agreed, three people with knowledge of the matter said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Some U.S. airlines willing to take 737 MAX jets before pilot training approval: sources - November 12, 2019
- U.S. senators push for vote on Hong Kong rights bill as violence rises - November 12, 2019
- Australian High Court agrees to hear ex-Vatican treasurer’s sex offences appeal - November 12, 2019