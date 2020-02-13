Some U.S. states launch coronavirus testing while faulty test kits delay others

Several U.S. states said new coronavirus test kits did not work, while others said they were reliable as the United States tried to speed up testing for virus cases, which rose to 14 on Wednesday.
